Donald Trump Eyes Knicks NBA Finals Game After Skipping Don Jr.’s Wedding

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump may be heading courtside for the NBA Finals, and the timing is already giving critics plenty to work with. After the New York Knicks advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time in 27 years, Trump told reporters Wednesday that he is considering attending one of the games in New York.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA His announcement came after he skipped his son's wedding.

“They have some great players,” Trump said during a White House Cabinet meeting. “I think I’ll be going to one of the games. Yeah, I was invited by numerous people.” The possible appearance comes just days after Trump skipped Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding to Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas, saying he needed to remain in Washington because of “circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America.”

Article continues below advertisement

Knicks Are Back in the Finals

Source: MEGA He praised the Knicks after their Eastern Conference sweep.

Trump praised the Knicks after their dominant Eastern Conference finals run, which ended Monday with a 4–0 sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers. “Boy, what a team,” Trump said. “They win all their games.” He added that he had planned to attend an Eastern Conference finals game, “but they closed it out very quickly.” The Knicks are now waiting for the winner of the Western Conference finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. Oklahoma City currently leads that series 3–2.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Wedding Contrast

Source: MEGA Critics contrasted the NBA Finals plans with his wedding absence.

“From a communications standpoint, skipping your son's wedding to deal with Iran and then potentially showing up at the NBA Finals is not a great sequence of optics,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “And late night already knows exactly what to do with that contrast.” Philip said the calculus is obvious from an attention standpoint. “A family milestone is personal but the audience for it is limited. A sports championship is a broadcast event watched by millions with guaranteed camera time, crowd reaction shots, and a viral clip within minutes of arrival,” she said. “From a pure attention economy standpoint, the NBA Finals delivers more eyeballs than any wedding ever could.”

A Ready-Made Late-Night Joke

Source: MEGA Late-night hosts prepared jokes about the president's changing priorities.