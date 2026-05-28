Politics Donald Trump Trolled for Making Zero Sense During Rant About Lincoln Memorial: 'It Was Dirty, It Was Biden' Source: MEGA 'It was embarrassing. It was so horrible. It was filthy dirty. It was Biden,' Donald Trump senselessly stated. Lesley Abravanel May 28 2026, Published 4:38 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A rambling President Donald Trump spent roughly 10 minutes of a Wednesday, May 27, cabinet meeting, as well as several posts on Truth Social, criticizing the condition of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, calling the landmark and the Washington, D.C., area "filthy," "dirty" and "disgusting." He heavily blamed the Biden administration for the neglect. Trump frequently slammed his predecessor, Joe Biden, for alleged incompetence and for failing to keep the National Mall monuments properly maintained, specifically citing unseen garbage and leaking water in the Reflecting Pool. During the meeting, Trump focused heavily on the National Mall landmark, stating, "It was embarrassing. It was so horrible. It was filthy dirty. It was Biden". He claimed his administration had to remove "10 major truck dumpsters of garbage" from the water.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump oddly blamed the Lincoln Memorial's 'filth' on Joe Biden.

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Trump: "You take a look. The Lincoln Memorial -- it was built, I guess, a little after the Lincoln Memorial. It's embarrassing. It was so horrible. It was filthy dirty. It was Biden." pic.twitter.com/a4LStATpMq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 27, 2026 Source: @atrupar/X

As part of his "Make DC Beautiful Again" initiative, Trump bypassed standard competitive contracting requirements and instead hired a contractor he had previously used for his own private properties to renovate the pool. The president touted that the new protective coating applied to the bottom of the pool is a custom color he selected called "American Flag Blue", which some critics have compared to a tacky motel pool, replacing the historic gray stone look. Trump explained that instead of moving forward with a previously proposed $300+ million project to replace the pool's granite, he hired a contractor to sandblast, caulk and apply an industrial-grade topping for roughly $1.5 million to $2 million. The National Park Service under the Biden administration studied and considered extensive reconstruction options — including replacing the pool's granite and addressing structural leaks — which resulted in projected cost estimates exceeding $100 million. Ultimately, the administration never moved forward with executing these major, costly rehabilitation projects.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump has conducted a series of renovations since re-entering the White House last year.

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Trump’s focus on the renovations sparked media and public criticism, with some questioning the necessity and the no-bid nature of the contracts. When reporters questioned why he was prioritizing this over other geopolitical and economic issues, Trump went on the defensive, calling one reporter's inquiry "stupid" and a "horror show.” In reaction to his latest comments, social media observers called him “obsessed and insane,” “master of the word salad” and “worthless.” Others wondered whether doctors had addressed his conditions during his earlier physical at Walter Reed. “Apparently, his doctors did not give him a prescription to cure his Biden Derangement Syndrome,” remarked one, mocking MAGA’s ubiquitous use of “Trump Derangement Syndrome” to blast anyone criticizing the president.

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Source: MEGA Donald and Melania Trump have been accused of giving the White House a 'MAGA makeover.'

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“That Lincoln war ended in the 1920’s? He’s so confused, he has NO idea what he’s talking about, and he has the nuclear codes! What the h--- is going on here? Why won’t media cover what he’s saying word for word so people start to understand just how much trouble we are really in??” exclaimed another. “Correct me if I’m wrong, but wasn’t the Lincoln Memorial built around 1914? Maybe a little before,” wondered another.

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Source: MEGA/@EricTrump/X Donald Trump was trolled for being a 'master of the word salad.'