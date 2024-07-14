Donald Trump Eyewitness Speaks: I Saw the Assassin Crawling Across the Roof
An eyewitness has spoken out shortly after Donald Trump was allegedly shot at a Saturday, July 13, rally in Pennsylvania.
One person detailed to a news outlet what went down. "We noticed a guy bear crawling up, 50 feet away from us. He had a rifle. We see him with a rifle, absolutely. We're pointing at him, the police are down on the ground running after him. We're like, 'Hey, man, there is a guy on the roof with a rifle,' and they didn't know what was going on. We were like, 'We can see it from right here! We can see him. He's crawling! The next thing you know, I am like, 'Why is he still speaking? Why haven't they pulled him off the stage?' I am standing there pointing at him for two/three minutes, Secret Service is looking at us from the top of the barn, I am looking at that roof, and next thing you know, five shots happened. He was up there, absolutely, and we were telling the police, we were pointing at him for the Secret Service. They were looking at us the whole time we were standing by the tree. Why is there not Secret Service on all of these roofs here? This is not a big place!"
"They crawled up on the roof, made sure their guns were pointed at him, and he was dead. It was over!" he continued, noting that his friends were "screaming" at the Secret Service to intervene. "The guy was on the roof, right there. He was in muted colors, tan type clothing. We saw the rifle as he tried to crawl. It was a rifle of some sort. I wasn't close enough to read the label. I don't know what to say. If I walked up close to there with anything that the Secret Service considered a problem, I wouldn't be here sitting talking to you right now, but I don't know why a guy is crawling up the roof," he claimed.
As RadarOnline previously reported, Trump, 78, was reportedly shot at his rally on July, but his team clarified that he's doing OK since the incident took place. Two people are believed to be dead.
"This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available," Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a post on X.
Several people spoke out about the shocking incident.
The politician's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., posted a photo of his father with his fist raised and his face bloody, writing, "He'll never stop fighting to Save America."
President Joe Biden soon gave a speech about the ordeal.
“I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania,” the president said. “I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”