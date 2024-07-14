Donald Trump Eyewitness Speaks: I Saw the Assassin Crawling Across the Roof

An eyewitness has spoken out shortly after Donald Trump was allegedly shot at a Saturday, July 13, rally in Pennsylvania.

One person detailed to a news outlet what went down. "We noticed a guy bear crawling up, 50 feet away from us. He had a rifle. We see him with a rifle, absolutely. We're pointing at him, the police are down on the ground running after him. We're like, 'Hey, man, there is a guy on the roof with a rifle,' and they didn't know what was going on. We were like, 'We can see it from right here! We can see him. He's crawling! The next thing you know, I am like, 'Why is he still speaking? Why haven't they pulled him off the stage?' I am standing there pointing at him for two/three minutes, Secret Service is looking at us from the top of the barn, I am looking at that roof, and next thing you know, five shots happened. He was up there, absolutely, and we were telling the police, we were pointing at him for the Secret Service. They were looking at us the whole time we were standing by the tree. Why is there not Secret Service on all of these roofs here? This is not a big place!"