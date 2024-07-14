Video Shows Dead Body of Trump Would-Be Assassin on Roof Just Outside Rally in Pennsylvania
Shocking new footage shows Donald Trump's would-be assassin on a roof just outside the rally.
In the clip, the gunman's dead body can be seen laying on the ground after being neutralized by Secret Service after attempting to take out the former President.
In a statement, his communications director Steven Cheung said of the horrific incident, "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."
"An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania," the Secret Service said in a statement. "The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available."
The White House also released a statement, saying, "The President has received an initial briefing on the incident at Former President Trump's rally."
President Joe Biden spoke out about the horrific shooting in a statement, telling the nation, "I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information."
"Jill [Biden] and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety,” Biden added. “There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”
Videos were splashed over X, formerly known as Twitter, of the motorcade escaping the dangerous rally. "#BREAKING: Trump's motorcade can be seen speeding away after a shooting at the rally, with the undisclosed destination at this time. Reports indicate that multiple people have been shot. The Secret Service has declared the rally venue an active crime scene, asking everyone, including the press, to leave," Raw Alerts posted a video on X.
As OK! previously reported, two people are believed to be dead. "CONFIRMED: Butler County District Attorney tells me one person is BELIEVED to be dead. Donald Trump is okay, he tells me. No information about the shooter right now," journalist Mike Valente wrote in an update on the social media platform.
Journalist Merly Kornfield added: "Butler county district attorney Richard Goldinger tells me Trump was grazed by gunfire but is safe. An audience member was killed and the shooter is dead. Another person is in serious condition, the prosecutor said."