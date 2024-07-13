2 Believed Dead Including Suspect: Watch Videos of Bloodied Donald Trump Being Rushed Off Stage After Assassination Attempt at Pennsylvania Rally

Reporter Merly Kornfield added: "Butler county district attorney Richard Goldinger tells me Trump was grazed by gunfire but is safe. An audience member was killed and the shooter is dead. Another person is in serious condition, the prosecutor said."

However, Trump's camp made it clear that the ex-president, 78, will survive.

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act," spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. "He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."