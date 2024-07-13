OK Magazine
2 Believed Dead Including Suspect: Watch Videos of Bloodied Donald Trump Being Rushed Off Stage After Assassination Attempt at Pennsylvania Rally

donald trump two dead shot
Source: @foxnews/X
By:

Jul. 13 2024, Published 7:55 p.m. ET

Two people are believed to have have died after Donald Trump was allegedly shot at at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, July 13.

"CONFIRMED: Butler County District Attorney tells me one person is BELIEVED to be dead. Donald Trump is okay, he tells me. No information about the shooter right now," journalist Mike Valente tweeted after the alleged incident.

Reporter Merly Kornfield added: "Butler county district attorney Richard Goldinger tells me Trump was grazed by gunfire but is safe. An audience member was killed and the shooter is dead. Another person is in serious condition, the prosecutor said."

However, Trump's camp made it clear that the ex-president, 78, will survive.

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act," spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. "He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

trump shooting
Source: citizenfreepress.com/X

Donald Trump was allegedly shot on July 13.

donald trump shot
Source: citizenfreepress.com/X

Donald Trump is now 'safe,' according to the Secret Service.

The Secret Service also said Trump was "safe."

"This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available," Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a post on X.

Several people spoke out about the shocking incident.

The politician's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., posted a photo of his father with his fist raised and his face bloody, writing, "He'll never stop fighting to Save America."

donald trump shot
Source: citizenfreepress.com/X

Barack Obama said he's sending Donald Trump a 'quick recovery.'

Barack Obama also defended Trump, writing, "There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery."

Republican senator for Ohio, J.D. Vance, also added via social media: "Everyone join me in praying for our President Trump and everyone at that rally. I hope everyone is ok."

trump shooting
Source: citizenfreepress.com/X

Donald Trump was speaking at Pennsylvania rally on July 13.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said: "My thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump."

President Joe Biden received a "briefing" about the ordeal.

