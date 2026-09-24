or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Faces Backlash Over Lavish Red-Carpet Welcome for Xi Jinping: 'An Ego-Stroking Spectacle'

photo of Donald Trump and Xi Jinping
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to America on Wednesday, September 23.

Sept. 24 2026, Published 11:12 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump was slammed for rolling out the red carpet for Chinese President Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday, September 23.

The exceptionally lavish welcome — marking the first time a U.S. president has met a world leader planeside at the base since 1962 — included military flyovers by B-1 Lancer bombers, F-16s, and F-22s, alongside a 21-gun salute.

The high-profile protocol drew swift condemnation from political opponents and members of his own party, who termed the display "excessive hospitality" for America's premier geopolitical adversary.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Went All Out for Xi Jinping

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of Donald Trump gave Chinese President Xi Jinping a lavish welcome.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump gave Chinese President Xi Jinping a lavish welcome.

Hardline Republicans, including Sen. Roger Wicker and Rep. John Moolenaar, were irate by the greeting, noting that China remains "America's most significant external adversary." They urged Trump to confront Jinping directly over the use of Chinese space imagery in Iranian military actions that resulted in American deaths.

A viral video showing U.S. military service members on their hands and knees adjusting and cleaning the red carpet on the tarmac drew fierce pushback online.

Critics, including former Marine fighter pilot and Democratic politician Amy McGrath, argued that American service members should not be utilized as "props in some authoritarian ego-stroking spectacle.”

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Weighs In

donald trump faces backlash over lavish red carpet welcome xi jinping
Source: MEGA

Top Democrats and policy experts voiced deep concerns about possible concessions during the three-day state visit, specifically warning the White House against easing U.S. export controls on advanced computer chips, which may undermine the country's lead in artificial intelligence.

MeidasTouch co-founder Ben Meiselas described the spectacle as “utterly humiliating.”

Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern posted on X, “Trump is literally rolling out the red carpet for a brutal dictator. Birds of a feather.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

photo of One critic felt the president's actions were 'humiliating.'
Source: MEGA

One critic felt the president's actions were 'humiliating.'

“Just when you thought Trump could not possibly humiliate himself and America any further, he put the United States military on its hands and knees to buff the red carpet so Xi wouldn't get dust on his shoes,” posted songwriter and activist Bill Madden.

“Imagine if Barack Obama literally rolled out the red carpet for Xi and then got mogged this hard,” mused political strategist Sawyer Hackett.

Even so-called “Trump whisperer” Laura Loomer was incensed, writing on X, “A red carpet for a communist dictator who is giving satellite imagery to Iran to target and kill American service members fighting in the war with Iran…"

photo of Senator Chris Coons called Donald Trump 'the most corrupt president in our lifetime.'
Source: MEGA

Senator Chris Coons called Donald Trump 'the most corrupt president in our lifetime.'

The event marks the first official Chinese state visit to Washington in more than a decade.

While Trump previously espoused aggressive rhetoric about Chinese trade policies, his tone has softened to praise Jinping's leadership. The administration defended the protocol as part of high-risk diplomatic attempts to establish a trade truce, address global AI safety standards, and curb Beijing's economic and resource support for Iran during escalating Middle East tensions.

“He needs to put America’s interests first, not his interests. He is the most corrupt president in our lifetime. He is not fighting to implement the sanctions to try and slow China’s rapid advance in AI... and he’s not standing up for the values that underlie the American Constitution. He is someone who is literally rolling out the red carpet for Xi Jinping rather than representing the free world in the face of aggression,” blasted Delaware Democrat Sen. Chris Coons on Morning Joe's Thursday, September 24, show.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.