Donald Trump Faces Backlash Over Lavish Red-Carpet Welcome for Xi Jinping: 'An Ego-Stroking Spectacle'

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President Donald Trump was slammed for rolling out the red carpet for Chinese President Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday, September 23. The exceptionally lavish welcome — marking the first time a U.S. president has met a world leader planeside at the base since 1962 — included military flyovers by B-1 Lancer bombers, F-16s, and F-22s, alongside a 21-gun salute. The high-profile protocol drew swift condemnation from political opponents and members of his own party, who termed the display "excessive hospitality" for America's premier geopolitical adversary.

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Donald Trump Went All Out for Xi Jinping

Source: MEGA Donald Trump gave Chinese President Xi Jinping a lavish welcome.

Hardline Republicans, including Sen. Roger Wicker and Rep. John Moolenaar, were irate by the greeting, noting that China remains "America's most significant external adversary." They urged Trump to confront Jinping directly over the use of Chinese space imagery in Iranian military actions that resulted in American deaths. A viral video showing U.S. military service members on their hands and knees adjusting and cleaning the red carpet on the tarmac drew fierce pushback online. Critics, including former Marine fighter pilot and Democratic politician Amy McGrath, argued that American service members should not be utilized as "props in some authoritarian ego-stroking spectacle.”

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Social Media Weighs In

Source: MEGA

Top Democrats and policy experts voiced deep concerns about possible concessions during the three-day state visit, specifically warning the White House against easing U.S. export controls on advanced computer chips, which may undermine the country's lead in artificial intelligence. MeidasTouch co-founder Ben Meiselas described the spectacle as “utterly humiliating.” Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern posted on X, “Trump is literally rolling out the red carpet for a brutal dictator. Birds of a feather.”

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Source: MEGA One critic felt the president's actions were 'humiliating.'

“Just when you thought Trump could not possibly humiliate himself and America any further, he put the United States military on its hands and knees to buff the red carpet so Xi wouldn't get dust on his shoes,” posted songwriter and activist Bill Madden. “Imagine if Barack Obama literally rolled out the red carpet for Xi and then got mogged this hard,” mused political strategist Sawyer Hackett. Even so-called “Trump whisperer” Laura Loomer was incensed, writing on X, “A red carpet for a communist dictator who is giving satellite imagery to Iran to target and kill American service members fighting in the war with Iran…"

Source: MEGA Senator Chris Coons called Donald Trump 'the most corrupt president in our lifetime.'