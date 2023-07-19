Donald Trump Praises 'Brilliant' Chinese President Xi Jinping: 'He Runs 1.4 Billion People With an Iron Fist'

“Think of President Xi. Central casting, brilliant guy . You know, when I say he’s brilliant, everyone says, ‘Oh that’s terrible,'” the 77-year-old said about the leader. “Well, he runs 1.4 billion people with an iron fist. Smart, brilliant, everything perfect. There’s nobody in Hollywood like this guy. I got them to pay us $28 billion because they screwed our farmers for years.”

This is hardly the first time the businessman has praised President Xi.

In April, he said, “President Xi is a brilliant man. If you went all over Hollywood to look for somebody to play the role of President Xi, you couldn’t find, there’s nobody like that. The look, the brain, the whole thing. We had a great relationship.”