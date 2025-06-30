Donald Trump Lashes Out After Being Accused of Copying Barack Obama's 'Stupid' War Plans Amid Iran Conflict
Donald Trump does not like being compared to his rivals.
The president of the United States took to his social media platform, Truth Social, during the early hours of the morning on Monday, June 30, to slam Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware after the liberal politician claimed Trump's current negotiations with Iran seemed "similar" to the deal Barack Obama solidified with the country in 2015.
Democratic Senator Triggers Donald Trump
During a Sunday, June 29, appearance on Fox News, Coons insisted the Trump administration needed to give Congress a "full intelligence picture" of what went down during the American military's strikes on Iran's nuclear sites. He also said the U.S. government needed to share a comprehensive strategy on Iran with the legislative branch.
“I'll just note that President Trump by press accounts is now moving toward negotiation and offering Iran a deal that looks somewhat similar to the Iran deal that was offered by Obama: tens of billions of dollars of incentives and reduced sanctions in exchange for abandoning their nuclear program," Coons declared.
Coons wasn't completely critical of Trump, however, as he applauded the president's appearance at the NATO summit last week by calling it an overall success.
Despite receiving some praise from the Democratic senator, Trump lashed out on Truth Social while responding to Coons' claims he was copying Obama.
"Tell phony Democrat Senator Chris Coons that I am not offering Iran ANYTHING, unlike Obama, who paid them $Billions under the stupid 'road to a Nuclear Weapon JCPOA (which would now be expired!),'" Trump wrote.
The POTUS additionally revealed he wasn't "even talking to" Iran since "we totally OBLITERATED their nuclear facilities."
The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which is also known as the Iran nuclear deal or Iran deal, was an agreement finalized on July 14, 2015 in Vienna, Austria, between Iran and the P5+1 together with the European Union.
P5+1 represents the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council — China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as Germany.
Donald Trump Negotiates 'Dollar-Store JCPOA' Deal
The deal called for sanctions against Iran to be relieved in exchange for Tehran agreeing to dismantle critical infrastructure, halt new research, restrict enrichment capabilities and allow international monitoring.
Iran's nuclear program was revived, however, after Trump abruptly withdrew the deal in 2018.
Upon returning to office back in January, Trump started negotiating a new agreement that one arms expert referred to as a "dollar-store JCPOA."
"The JCPOA — which Trump abandoned — had all of these provisions, usually in ways that were stronger or more carefully constructed. He's trying to put Humpty Dumpty back together again," the individual mocked via X earlier this month.