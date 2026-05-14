Dejected Donald Trump Has 9-Word Response to China Meeting
May 14 2026, Published 3:16 p.m. ET
During his state visit to Beijing, President Donald Trump brushed off a reporter's question about a tense private meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping with an emotionless nine-word reply.
The brief, nine-word interaction occurred outside the Temple of Heaven, where a dejected-looking Trump appeared tight-lipped and unsmiling after closed-door talks.
“It’s great — a great place. Incredible. China is beautiful,” he said when asked how things went.
Chinese state media reported that Xi delivered an ominous warning to Trump, stating that the "Taiwan question" is a critical threshold that, if handled poorly, could result in direct "clashes and even conflicts.”
“If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said. “Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy.”
CNN White House reporter Betsy Klein said Trump was “uncharacteristically restrained” during his photo op with Xi, adding that he “usually would have something to say on that subject, and many others, and we’ve seen him be quite freewheeling in his public appearances, even in the last week, going off-script regularly.”
“But really, in that situation, making clear that he understands he is Xi’s guest here, or just not wanting to talk about it,” Klein noted.
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Before the private session, Trump opened the summit with enthusiastic platitudes, telling Xi, "it's an honor to be your friend" and predicting a "fantastic future together.”
When directly pressed by reporters on whether the two leaders actually discussed Taiwan, Trump completely deflected by pointing to the surrounding scenery instead.
Critics noted that the 79-year-old president heaped praise on the Chinese dictator, as his own acolytes do on him during White House cabinet meetings.
“You’re a great leader, I say it to everybody, you’re a great leader,” Trump told the Chinese president. “Sometimes people don’t like me saying it, but I say it anyway because it’s true. I only say the truth."
Trump’s state visit to Beijing suggests he is approaching negotiations with China from a significantly weaker position compared to his previous term, with Xi holding the upper hand.
Geopolitical experts note that he arrived with a weakened hand following the failure of his tariff war to force major concessions, which instead hurt the U.S. economy and prompted effective Chinese retaliation with export controls on critical minerals.
Xi, now in an unprecedented third term, is viewed as having successfully tested Trump and used the trade confrontation to strengthen China's technological and economic resilience.