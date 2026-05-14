Dejected Donald Trump Has 9-Word Response to China Meeting

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During his state visit to Beijing, President Donald Trump brushed off a reporter's question about a tense private meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping with an emotionless nine-word reply. The brief, nine-word interaction occurred outside the Temple of Heaven, where a dejected-looking Trump appeared tight-lipped and unsmiling after closed-door talks. “It’s great — a great place. Incredible. China is beautiful,” he said when asked how things went.

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Source: MEGA Chinese state media reported that Xi delivered an ominous warning to Trump.

Chinese state media reported that Xi delivered an ominous warning to Trump, stating that the "Taiwan question" is a critical threshold that, if handled poorly, could result in direct "clashes and even conflicts.” “If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said. “Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy.”

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump was 'restrained' during his photo op with Xi.

CNN White House reporter Betsy Klein said Trump was “uncharacteristically restrained” during his photo op with Xi, adding that he “usually would have something to say on that subject, and many others, and we’ve seen him be quite freewheeling in his public appearances, even in the last week, going off-script regularly.” “But really, in that situation, making clear that he understands he is Xi’s guest here, or just not wanting to talk about it,” Klein noted.

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Source: MEGA Before the private session, Trump opened the summit with enthusiastic platitudes.

Before the private session, Trump opened the summit with enthusiastic platitudes, telling Xi, "it's an honor to be your friend" and predicting a "fantastic future together.” When directly pressed by reporters on whether the two leaders actually discussed Taiwan, Trump completely deflected by pointing to the surrounding scenery instead. Critics noted that the 79-year-old president heaped praise on the Chinese dictator, as his own acolytes do on him during White House cabinet meetings. “You’re a great leader, I say it to everybody, you’re a great leader,” Trump told the Chinese president. “Sometimes people don’t like me saying it, but I say it anyway because it’s true. I only say the truth."

Source: MEGA Donald Trump called the Chinese President a 'friend.'