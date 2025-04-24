'Pure Evil': Donald Trump's Faith Advisor Ridiculed for Saying Women Should 'Submit' to Men
What Is Trump's Advisor's Advice to Women?
Donald Trump’s spiritual adviser has caught a lot of hate after suggesting that women should "submit" to men.
On Wednesday, April 23, Paula White, whom the president recently appointed leader of the White House Faith Office, claimed that "God has an order," adding, "Look, the head of my household is my husband, Jonathan Cain. Period."
Paula White Says It's 'Not Hard' to Submit
The televangelist told Real America's Voice host Steve Gruber, "If there’s ever a time that a decision has to be made and we don’t agree on something, he’s the head."
"It’s not hard to submit," she added.
Paula White Faced Backlash on Social Media
- Donald Trump's 'Behavior and Engagement With Very Young Junior Female Staffers' Made Alyssa Farah Griffin 'Uncomfortable'
- Lara Trump Insists Father-in-Law Donald Trump 'Helped Me Get to Where I Am Today': 'He's a Constant Champion for Women'
- In Her Own Words: Kellyanne Conway’s Goodbye Statement To White House
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Several critics took to social media to call out the Trump faith advisor, comparing her to the villains of The Handmaid's Tale.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip of White's comments and wrote: "Submission is weakness. Republicans want women to be weak so they can control them. They don't like Democrat women because they are smart and strong and stand up to him."
Another X user commented: "It looks like Trump's promised golden age is nothing else than a trip back to the Middle Ages... just pure evil s---."
A third person pointed out: "She contradicts herself by pretending to be an outspoken independent woman who speaks her mind, only to argue that outspoken independent women who speak their minds should step aside and instead submit to men."
Donald Trump Launched The White House Faith Office
President Trump signed an executive order establishing a White House Faith Office in February, pledging to "bring religion back" to the United States.
The commander-in-chief appointed White, his longtime spiritual adviser, to lead the new federal office.
Trump and White first connected in 2002, when the GOP leader called her after watching one of her televised sermons.
White’s appointment was met with backlash from some of Trump’s Christian MAGA supporters, who took to social media to blast White as a "heretic" for preaching the "prosperity theology."
The televangelist who has already been divorced twice has praised Trump for years and "thanked the lord" for what she described as a religious resurgence.
Donald Trump Fights Back Against 'Anti-Christian Bias'
Trump also established the Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias, led by Attorney General Pam Bondi.
The task force just held its first meeting in late April, where they discussed how many religious organizations were “unfairly targeted by the Biden Administration for their religious beliefs," according to the Justice Department.
The Department of Veterans Affairs launched its own task force, ordering staff to report colleagues for instances of "anti-Christian bias."
"The VA Task Force now requests all VA employees to submit any instance of anti-Christian discrimination to Anti-ChristianBiasReporting.@va.gov," the email read. "Submissions should include sufficient identifiers such as names, dates, and locations."