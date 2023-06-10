Donald Trump Attacks 'Corrupt' Department of Justice in First Public Siting Since Indictment: 'Every Time I Fly Over a Blue State I Get a Subpoena'
Donald Trump made his first public appearance since the Department of Justice indicted him for mishandling classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago home.
On Saturday, June 10, the former president stepped out for the Georgia GOP convention alongside Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. At the event, the 76-year-old addressed his recent legal issues while denouncing the government that unveiled 37 counts against him on June 8.
"They're not coming after me, they're coming after you — and I'm just standing in their way," the Republican politician began. "Every time I fly over a blue state, I get a subpoena."
"We want him before a grand jury," he added, mocking Democrats who hope he is sentenced to prison.
"The ridiculous and baseless indictment of me by Biden's government with the corrupt and weaponized DOJ," he stated while claiming this "will go down as one the worst abuses of power on record."
"This vicious persecution is a travesty of justice," Trump declared. "You're watching Joe Biden [try] to jail his leading political opponent – an opponent that is beating him by a lot in the polls – just like they do in Stalinist Russia, or communist China. No different."
"Our country has gone very bad. Just think of it – in three years," he told the roaring audience. "Together, we will stand up to globalists, the Marxists, the communists, environmental extremists, the open border fanatics, the radical left, the prosecutors and the fake news media."
The 2024 presidential candidate then shifted his focus back to opponent Joe Biden, who was also caught with classified documents in his home.
"We now have two standards of justice in our country," he continued. "The Democrat Communists who jail their opponents while they protect the murderers who prowl our cities day and night, and other brazen criminals."
Trump then took a dig at the current commander-in-chief, saying, "No criminal is more protected than crooked Joe Biden."
"It's no coincidence they indicted me the very same day it was revealed that the FBI hid explosive evidence that Joe Biden took a $5 million illegal bribe from Ukraine," the father-of-five alleged.
