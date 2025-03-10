Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Were Talking About 'Making Love' During PDA-Packed Tennis Match Date, Lip Reader Claims
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's PDA-packed outing to the BNP Paribas Indian Wells Open on Sunday, March 9, has everyone talking, and OK! can reveal what a lip-reading expert believes the couple was chatting about during their cozy date.
In one clip, Jenner, 27, put her hands around the 29-year-old actor's face as a pal took a photo of them.
According to lip reader Nicola Hickling, Chalamet allegedly responded by whispering to his girlfriend of nearly two years, "We are making love."
After sharing a kiss, the reality star reportedly said, "Like all day," and the two locked lips again.
The movie star then gushed "I love you" to Jenner, who replied, "Hey, I love you too sweetie."
At another point, Chalamet appeared to playfully pretend to cry, repeating, "Bu Bu Bu, I’m hurt."
Hickling, who conducted her analysis on behalf of Casino.org, explained his "expression and delivery suggest he’s teasing Kylie, possibly dramatizing the moment for affection or humor," to which the mom-of-two responded by rubbing his chest and stomach, which "reinforced the intimate and playful nature of their exchange."
"Oh bub, are you okay?" Jenner asked as she touched his torso.
"Oh, don't work me up," Chalamet seemingly responded with a laugh. "The nipples touch the nipples. Don't stop please."
As OK! reported, the pair has been stepping out together more frequently this year after keeping their romance under the radar since getting together in April 2023.
In fact, Jenner accompanied Chalamet to this year's Oscars and Golden Globes, though the former didn't walk the red carpet with her boyfriend on either occasion.
"Kylie swears she’s never been in love like this before. They connect in every way, and she’s completely in awe of him. You just have to look at the way her style, and even her body, has changed in the two years that they’ve been together," one source raved of their romance to a news outlet. "She’s doing everything she can to be his perfect woman because she wants to hang on to him for life."
So much so, the insider claimed the brunette bombshell has "been dropping hints" about tying the knot.
"He does talk about things like they have a future, so it’s not like it’s totally out of the question," the source explained. "She’s just in a much bigger hurry than he is. She does have a huge ace up her sleeve that she can drop to, hopefully, make it a deal he can’t refuse, and that’s to elope with no prenup, that’s how badly she wants this."