Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Were Talking About 'Making Love' During PDA-Packed Tennis Match Date, Lip Reader Claims

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner couldn't keep their hands to themselves at a tennis competition.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner 's PDA-packed outing to the BNP Paribas Indian Wells Open on Sunday, March 9, has everyone talking, and OK! can reveal what a lip-reading expert believes the couple was chatting about during their cozy date .

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner packed on the PDA at the BNP Paribas Indian Wells Open on March 9.

In one clip, Jenner, 27, put her hands around the 29-year-old actor's face as a pal took a photo of them.

According to lip reader Nicola Hickling, Chalamet allegedly responded by whispering to his girlfriend of nearly two years, "We are making love."

After sharing a kiss, the reality star reportedly said, "Like all day," and the two locked lips again.

The movie star then gushed "I love you" to Jenner, who replied, "Hey, I love you too sweetie."