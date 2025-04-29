Melania Trump's Bossy Behavior Exposed After Instructing Donald's Every Move During Pope Francis' Funeral
Someone has to keep Donald Trump in line.
Melania Trump's boss-like behavior has been exposed after the first lady appeared to provide step-by-step instructions to the president of the United States in an effort to get him through Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday, April 26, conflict-free.
During the former head of the Catholic Church's burial service, the couple was seen whispering to one another on several occasions, prompting professional lip reader Nicola Hickling to decipher what was said.
At one point, Melania showcased her influence over Donald as she ordered him to participate in the Catholic Sign of Peace, which is a formal and symbolic handshake showcasing communion, forgiveness, and peace, with other world leaders — including Prince William, French President Emmanuel Macron and other prominent figures.
"You should go and do it," Melania encouraged the POTUS, who hesitantly said "oh alright," Hickling explained to Daily Mail of the interaction, claiming the first lady's orders provided a glimpse inside what their marriage's power dynamic might be like behind closed doors.
Body language expert Judi James, however referred to Melania's guidance as kind, stating, "It took a rather sweet, smiling whisper from Melania to warn Trump that they were to participate in this ritual known as the 'Sign of Peace,' greeting others around them to register peace in the world."
"Trump shook a couple of hands but then turned to Macron to perform a more meaningful-looking shake ritual with Macron's closed-lip, knowing smile and eye-check suggesting friendship while Trump performed what looked more like one of his political power-shakes, pulling Macron's hand towards his own torso in a sawing movement," James described.
Melania, a practicing Catholic, attended Pope Francis' funeral on her 55th birthday.
Taking to Instagram after the significant day, the former Slovenian model wrote: "Thank you for all the heartfelt birthday wishes. I had the honor of attending Pope Francis’ funeral, on this day, where I prayed for the healing of those who are suffering and for peace in the world."
Melania acknowledged her own birthday this year, with Donald failing to share a tribute for his wife via social media after making excuses about why he hadn't bought his wife a gift in honor of her special day.
"I’ll take her to dinner on the Boeing, I’ll take her for dinner on Air Force One," he told reporters one day before Melania's birthday and the pope's funeral. "I haven’t had much time to buy presents. I’ve been pretty busy."
After the day's events concluded, Donald said he and Melania "had a great dinner" while bragging, "She’s a great first lady. People loved her [at the pope's funeral]."