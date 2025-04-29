Melania Trump's Bossy Behavior Exposed After Instructing Donald's Every Move During Pope Francis' Funeral

During the former head of the Catholic Church's burial service, the couple was seen whispering to one another on several occasions, prompting professional lip reader Nicola Hickling to decipher what was said.

At one point, Melania showcased her influence over Donald as she ordered him to participate in the Catholic Sign of Peace, which is a formal and symbolic handshake showcasing communion, forgiveness, and peace, with other world leaders — including Prince William, French President Emmanuel Macron and other prominent figures.