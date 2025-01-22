Donald and Melania Trump's Inauguration Ball Conversation Revealed by Lip Reader
What were Donald and Melania Trump talking about during their inaugural dance? Lip reader Jeremy Freeman has the answers!
After the president, 78, and the first lady, 54, were caught whispering to each other onstage at the military themed Commander-in-Chief Ball on Monday, January 20, the expert revealed how the conversation went down while the couple swayed to Elvis Presley’s “An American Trilogy.”
“Nobody let me down today,” Freeman claimed Donald told Melania as they held each other close.
“Today is one we will never forget,” Melania allegedly replied, as Donald added, “You’re right there, I’ll learn, I’ll fight.”
The model then allegedly told her hubby, “I got you,” as the politician replied, “We’ll see. Will you control it, unless it’s tricky, less pushing away" — though it's unclear if he was referring to the dance or something else.
Melania reportedly added, “It’s a no,” to which Trump stated, “I hear you.”
“I waited for him until half an hour ago,” Melania said, though she did not specify who she was speaking of before adding, “But we can smile still.”
At the celebratory event, the father-of-five donned a classic black-and-white tuxedo, while the Slovenian native wore a white gown with black ribbon detail.
Freeman’s assessment of the conversation came after a body language expert claimed the couple’s first dance at the Washington, D.C., event didn't go too well.
Though the duo — who tied the knot in 2005 — was all smiles as the crowd cheered them on, Mark Bowden told a news outlet there may have been trouble in paradise.
As they began dancing, "he and Melania take a traditional ballroom hold. But the moment quickly becomes awkward,” he alleged.
"As Melania's head springs back — likely an effort to flick her hair away from her face — it risks appearing as a sudden, terrible moment of revulsion," Bowden shared. "Trump himself seems to misread the gesture, as his head reflexively jerks back too. In an attempt to recover, he thrusts his head forward into Melania, trying to reassert a sense of connection."
The public also noticed that Donald and Melania did not seem to be comfortable around each other, as during the actual inauguration, the former reality TV star tried to kiss his wife, though it resulted in them only sharing an air kiss.
"I'm actually screaming, Melania doesn't even like being kissed by him. This is embarrassing," one person tweeted of the interaction, while another stated, "Haha. Melania didn’t even want to lean over far enough for Donald to kiss her.”
