Donald Trump Says He 'Feels So Badly' for 'Very Close Friend' Tiger Woods After Golfer's 'Difficult' DUI Arrest: 'He's an Awesome Person'

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President Donald Trump shared a few words about "very close friend" Tiger Woods following the athlete's shocking DUI arrest. "I feel so badly. He's got some difficulty. There was an accident and that's all I know. Very close friend of mine," Trump, 79, told reporters in Miami, Fla., on Friday, March 27, where he's set to speak at the Future Investment Initiative Priority Summit.

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Donald Trump Declined to Comment on Tiger Woods' Possible Injuries

Source: MEGA Donald Trump addressed Tiger Woods' DUI arrest on March 27.

Headlines ignited hours earlier that the athlete, 50, was involved in a rollover crash at around 2 p.m. in Jupiter, Fla., the same city where Woods currently resides. A photo from the scene showed the vehicle lying on the driver's side. "He's an amazing person, amazing man. But some difficulty," the president continued, declining to comment on whether the athlete was hurt. "I don't want to talk about it."

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The Crash Was Reportedly 'Caused by Excessive Speed'

Source: MEGA Eyewitnesses claimed Tiger Woods 'appeared to be OK' following the car accident.

Eyewitnesses on the scene told TMZ that two vehicles were involved but said Woods "appeared to be OK." The crash was "ultimately caused by excessive speed," per the outlet. Although his condition was initially unknown, Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek revealed the dad-of-two was arrested and charged with a DUI, property damage and refusal to submit a lawful test.

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Tiger Woods Was Arrested Following the Accident

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash around 2 p.m. on March 27.

"Just before 2 p.m. today the Jupiter Island Police Department received a call about a rollover crash about two and a half miles from where we are," the sheriff explained during a press conference later that day. "The Jupiter Island Police Department responded out there and found a pickup truck pulling a pressure cleaner trailer and a Land Rover which was rolled over on the driver’s door." "The investigation started and initially right off the top, it did appear that the driver of the Land Rover might be impaired," Budensiek revealed before identifying the professional athlete as the individual believed to be under the influence.

Tiger Woods Showed 'Signs of Impairment'

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods reportedly refused to do a urinalysis test.