President Joe Biden's Administration Refuses to 'Even Address' His Age Is a 'Problem' for Voters, Donor Claims
President Joe Biden's age has been a hot topic in the lead-up to the 2024 election.
Despite a sharp increase in voters' concerns that the 81-year-old may not be healthy enough to serve another term, a Biden donor claimed the current administration refuses to acknowledge the issue.
"I think the strategy is not to even address it, to consider questions like that stupid or silly," the donor explained to an outlet. "Literally everyone is talking about it, even amongst donors. But the response is always: ‘What are you going to do?'"
President Biden himself defended his age, arguing that the only thing that came with his 81 years was "a little bit of wisdom."
"I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what?" he added. "I’m going to continue to do it, with your help."
Biden also addressed the subject at an April press conference after a correspondent claimed polls showed "70 percent of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, believe you shouldn’t run again."
"With regard to the age and polling data, I notice the polling that I keep hearing about is that I’m between 42 and 46 percent favorable rating, etc. But everybody running for reelection in this time has been in the same position," he replied. "It’s nothing new about that. You’re making it sound like Biden is really underwater."
White House spokesperson, Andrew Bates, claimed the POTUS has "used his deep experience to deliver unprecedented benefits" throughout his presidency, pointing out that Biden administration legislation has changed gun laws, lowered pharmaceutical prices and more.
"President Biden is fighting every day to add to those results for families, while Republican officials fight with each other and quadruple down on criticisms of him that failed in 2020, 2022 and 2023," he stated.
As OK! previously reported, former Obama advisor David Axelrod speculated that Biden has a "50-50 shot" of winning the election.
"But no better than that, maybe a little worse," he told New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd in an article published on Sunday, November 19. "He thinks he can cheat nature here and it’s really risky. They’ve got a real problem if they’re counting on Trump to win it for them. I remember Hillary doing that, too."
