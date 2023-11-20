President Joe Biden's Administration Refuses to 'Even Address' His Age Is a 'Problem' for Voters, Donor Claims

"I think the strategy is not to even address it, to consider questions like that stupid or silly," the donor explained to an outlet. "Literally everyone is talking about it, even amongst donors. But the response is always: ‘What are you going to do?'"

President Biden himself defended his age, arguing that the only thing that came with his 81 years was "a little bit of wisdom."

"I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what?" he added. "I’m going to continue to do it, with your help."