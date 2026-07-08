or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump's Meme Trolling Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Turns Feud Between Allies Into Truth Social Spectacle

Photo of Donald Trump and Giorgia Meloni.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump mocked Giorgia Meloni in a Truth Social meme.

Profile Image

July 8 2026, Published 9:32 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump has found a new way to keep his feud with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni alive.

Trump posted an edited image on Truth Social Sunday showing Meloni appearing to look up at him, with the caption “Restraining order needed,” comparing her to an obsessed stalker.

The post landed in the middle of a marathon social media spree in which Trump posted more than 100 times in eight hours.

Article continues below advertisement

From Allies to Open Insults

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of The post revived tensions between the longtime political allies.
Source: @realDonaldTrump/TRUTH SOCIAL

The post revived tensions between the longtime political allies.

Trump and Meloni were once seen as ideological allies, both known for hard-line views on immigration and nationalist politics. Meloni was also the only European leader to attend Trump’s inauguration last year.

The relationship turned sharply after Trump claimed Meloni was desperate for a photo with him during the G7 summit in France.

“She’s probably happy I talked to her. I didn’t have to talk to her,” Trump told Italian broadcaster La7. “She begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn’t have taken it, but I felt sorry for her.”

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Giorgia Meloni previously dismissed Donald Trump's claim that she was eager to take a photo with him at the G7 Summit.
Source: MEGA

Giorgia Meloni previously dismissed Donald Trump's claim that she was eager to take a photo with him at the G7 Summit.

Meloni publicly denied the account, calling Trump’s remarks “completely made-up.”

“I don’t ‌know why ⁠the president of the United States behaves like this toward his allies, and it’s not the first time,” she said in a social media video at the time. “I can only say it is disappointing that he does not show the same determination with the enemies of the West and of the United States, whose leaders he instead treats with far greater indulgence.”

She added, “There is one thing he should remember: neither I nor Italy ever beg.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Iran Flashpoint

Image of Their dispute expanded to disagreements over Italy's military decisions.
Source: MEGA

Their dispute expanded to disagreements over Italy's military decisions.

Trump later linked the dispute to Italy’s refusal to allow American bombers to use Naval Air Station Sigonella in Sicily for operations tied to Iran.

Meloni pushed back again, saying Italy’s bases are governed by agreements “that we have always respected, and that cannot be violated as long as I am prime minister.”

When Trump criticized her popularity, Meloni answered on Instagram that defending Italy’s national interest “is exactly what I’ve always done.”

“In any case, my popularity is none of your concern,” she wrote. “I suggest you focus on yours.”

The Meme Before the Meeting

Image of The feud resurfaced ahead of the upcoming NATO summit.
Source: MEGA

The feud resurfaced ahead of the upcoming NATO summit.

Trump and Meloni are expected to meet again at the NATO summit July 7–8 in Ankara, Turkey, where the public sniping could become an uncomfortable diplomatic backdrop.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.