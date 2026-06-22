Politics Feud Erupts: Donald Trump Blasts Italy's Prime Minister in Scathing Post After Picture Drama Source: MEGA Italian PM Giorgia Meloni fired back at Donald Trump, who spent the weekend attacking her on Truth Social in a 'senseless' rant. Lesley Abravanel June 22 2026, Published 2:14 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump escalated his public feud with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni by posting a scorching message on Truth Social that criticized Italy's military cooperation and questioned her popularity. The ongoing dispute represents a severe diplomatic rupture between two leaders previously regarded as close right-wing allies in Europe. “After spending Trillions of Dollars on NATO, Italy, and its Prime Minister, wouldn’t even think of becoming involved with the Islamic Republic of Iran and their very serious Nuclear Threat,” Trump posted. “For decades, we defend them, but when tested, they are not there to defend us, and the rest of the World. Not good!” The recent spat ignited when Trump claimed in an interview with the Italian TV channel La7 that Meloni, a former stalwart ally of the octogenarian president, "begged" him for a photograph at the G7 summit in Evian, France. He added that he only agreed because he "felt sorry for her.” Meloni fiercely denied the claim on Instagram, calling the story "completely fabricated" and stating, "Neither I nor Italy ever beg." She further criticized Trump for being far more accommodating toward the adversaries of the West than his own traditional allies.

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Donald Trump Blasts Italy's PM

Source: MEGA Donald Trump shaded Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a Truth Social rant.

Over the weekend, the petulant POTUS doubled down on Truth Social, launching broad criticism against Meloni and Italy’s defense policies. Trump lambasted Meloni for refusing to allow the U.S. military to utilize Italy's landing strips and runways during recent U.S. military operations against Iran, describing it as a "great logistical inconvenience." He revived his longstanding grievances regarding the alliance, complaining the U.S. spends hundreds of billions of dollars to protect "so-called" NATO allies like Italy, which fails to provide mutual defense support when tested. Trump claimed Meloni's domestic popularity is suffering because she turned her back on the United States, concluding his post by writing, "Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again to get her 'numbers up.' No thanks!!!"

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Giorgia Meloni Responded to POTUS' Attacks

Source: MEGA Giorgia Meloni told Donald Trump to focus on his approval ratings.

Meloni issued a swift, direct reply on Instagram, labeling Trump's remarks "constant, unprovoked attacks" that are entirely "senseless." She stated that Italy remains a sovereign nation and noted that being Trump's friend has certainly not helped her approval ratings. “My popularity depends on my ability to defend Italy’s national interest, and that is exactly what I have always done,” she said. “That is also what I did regarding the American military bases in Italy. Their use is governed by agreements that we have always respected, and that cannot be violated as long as I am Prime Minister.” Meloni added, “Italy remains a sovereign nation. In any case, my popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours.”

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Source: MEGA Giorgia Meloni denied 'begging' Donald Trump for a photo.

Meloni clarified that the operational limits of American military bases on Italian soil are strictly governed by mutual treaties that her government will always respect and protect from violation. The war of words has triggered a major diplomatic incident. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani abruptly canceled a high-profile economic investment trip to Miami, Fla., stating Trump's "serious and offensive words" toward the Prime Minister "offend all of Italy."

Source: MEGA Giorgia Meloni and Donald Trump were once allies.