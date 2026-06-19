Politics Italian Prime Minister Throws Donald Trump Under the Bus for Claiming She 'Begged' Him for a Picture Source: MEGA Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni blasted Donald Trump for claiming she 'begged' him for a picture. Lesley Abravanel June 19 2026, Published 3:05 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni blasted President Donald Trump after he claimed she "begged" him for a photograph at the recent G7 Summit in Evian, France. The fallout has provoked swift diplomatic retaliation from Rome, deeply straining historical transatlantic ties. In an interview broadcast by Italy's La7 television channel, Trump boasted about his interactions with Meloni at the G7 summit, stating, “She begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn't have taken it, but I felt sorry for her." The fib-prone POTUS further minimized their interaction, suggesting he merely indulged her by speaking to her.

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Source: MEGA Meloni issued a blistering response on Friday, June 19.

“She’s probably happy I talked to her. I didn’t have to talk to her,” he was quoted as saying. Meloni issued a blistering response on Friday, June 19, forcefully dismantling Trump’s imaginative narrative, calling the statements "completely made up" and "pure fantasy." She expressed that she was "frankly stunned" by how the leader of the United States behaves toward long-standing allies.

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Source: MEGA The PM blasted Donald Trump in a new interview.

Meloni delivered a blunt message asserting sovereignty, declaring: "There is one thing he should remember: neither I nor Italy ever beg.” She chided Trump for showing far greater deference to enemies of the West than to established global partners. The broader Italian political establishment quickly united behind Meloni, warning that Trump is fundamentally compromising alliances.

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Source: MEGA Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani immediately canceled his scheduled high-level visit to the United States.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani immediately canceled his scheduled high-level visit to the United States next week, calling Trump's remarks "offensive to the whole of Italy.” “The serious and offensive words of President Trump towards Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offend all of Italy. For this reason, I have decided to cancel my visit to the United States scheduled for the next 21 and 22 June,” he wrote on X. Giovanbattista Fazzolari, the undersecretary to the prime minister's office, slammed the POTUS in an unusually direct statement, saying, "It is unclear whether out ⁠of intent or ineptitude [Trump] is wrecking the historic relations between the United States and Europe. With his inappropriate outbursts, he has managed no easy feat, to make the United States unpopular across the entire European continent, damaging not ⁠only Europe but above all the United States.”

Source: MEGA Meloni was one of Trump's allies.