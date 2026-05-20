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Donald Trump Goes on Nonsensical Rant About White House Flagpoles: Watch 

Composite photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump gushed over the flagpoles he had added to the White House.

May 20 2026, Published 11:06 a.m. ET

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President Donald Trump waxed nonsensical about flagpoles in a bizarre rant during a congressional picnic on Tuesday, May 19.

During his inane remarks, he praised his own 100-foot flagpole additions to the White House.

“Everybody loves that pole. It’s a beauty, and it represents so much,” Trump said. “We got actually two for the price of one. We negotiated a tough deal, but we finally have a really representative flagpole and flag up in front of our White House. So that’s good.”

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'Making a Mockery'

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Image of Critics ripped apart Donald Trump after his bizarre rant.
Source: MEGA

Critics ripped apart Donald Trump after his bizarre rant.

Social media had its own picnic with the statements, with one commenter remarking, “Yes, we saw all those trump flagpoles being used against police on Jan 6!!!”

“Yeah, yeah, yeah. Trump knows everything about everything. Every President before him was an idiot. He is the best President ever. Too bad he can't figure out that if a company reduces their product over 100 percent, the company pays the consumer. He is good at fleecing taxpayers,” quipped another.

“He’s making a mockery of what is probably the most important historical building in the U.S.,” said another miffed commenter.

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Image of Donald Trump frequently gloats about his White House renovations.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump frequently gloats about his White House renovations.

The comments sparked public attention when it was noted that Trump seemingly forgot the actual timeline of the project, stating that the flagpoles were put up "two months ago" despite having publicly overseen their installation nearly a year prior.

“So I’m standing here and I’m looking at our great American flag, and it’s hard to believe, but I put that in two months ago and I put one on the other side,” Trump said.

The Daily Beast pointed out the president’s gaffe, writing, “Trump oversaw the installation of two nearly 100-foot flagpoles on the White House grounds in June 2025 — almost a year ago — calling them ‘the best poles anywhere in the country or in the world.’”

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Image of Donald Trump frequently rambles about the White House's interior and exterior designs.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump frequently rambles about the White House's interior and exterior designs.

Trump was also fixated on other things.

“We have two fronts. I’ve never figured out, nobody else has either, since, if you think about it, 1792, nobody’s figured out which is the front and which is the back of the White House,” the befuddled 79-year-old president said.

“So when I’m speaking here, I say the front. And when I speak over there, I say the front.”

'I Know It Better Than Anybody'

Image of Donald Trump insisted he knows construction 'better than anybody.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump insisted he knows construction 'better than anybody.'

After sharing his pole positions, the proud POTUS prattled on about the decimation of the White House.

“It’s a very exciting project to me,” he said at the time. “I love construction. I love it, I know it better than anybody.”

“Can some technically savvy person please make an edit of every time Trump says ‘he knows a lot about….’?” requested a dubious observer on X.

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