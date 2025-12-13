Donald Trump Claims He Knows 'Nothing About' Appearing in Newly Released Jeffrey Epstein Photos With Other A-Listers as Scandal Explodes
Dec. 13 2025, Published 2:01 p.m. ET
Donald Trump divulged he has no idea about the newly released Jeffrey Epstein photos that the House Oversight Committee published earlier this week.
The group of snapshots that just dropped featured the president, 79, hanging out with the dead s-- offender alongside other high-profile individuals such as Bill Clinton, Steve Bannon and Bill Gates.
“I haven’t seen it, but everybody knew this man; he was all over Palm Beach, he has photos with everybody. There are hundreds and hundreds of people that had photos with him. So that’s no big deal," Trump insisted during a talk with reporters at the Oval Office on December 12.
“I know nothing about it,” he went on.
More than 90,000 photos are set to be released, with some images in this newest batch showing the businessman standing with several anonymous women, as well as with Epstein.
Many of the Photos From Jeffrey Epstein's Estate Are 'Disturbing'
Congressman Suhas Subramanyam spoke to CNN about the images on Friday, noting how some of the snaps from Epstein's estate were very sexually graphic.
However, none were particularly explicit the collection that was published this week.
“There were some disturbing images you released today that are of a very explicit sexual nature that we have not put in this carousel, basically on purpose, because prefer to kind of try to make this remain as much of a family program as is possible, obviously difficult in covering this story," CNN journalist Kasie Hunt asked the politician in an interview.
"We’re talking about sexual acts involving potentially minors and certainly victims too, in very suggestive and compromising positions, so just to leave it at that," Subramanyam said.
- Bill Clinton All Smiles as He Grips Ghislaine Maxwell's Waist in Newly Released Photos With Jeffrey Epstein
- Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein's Bond Exposed: Photos Confirm Late Pedophile Attended President's Second Wedding
- Donald Trump Pictured With Jeffrey Epstein at Mar-a-Lago in 2000 — the Same Year President Claims He Kicked Late Pedophile Out of His Club: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Over 90,000 Images Are Set to Be Published
While Hunt tried to ask if any of the A-list men were "engaged in such acts," the congressman simply noted that the Oversight Committee is still working through the many photographs.
“We’re going through that,” the he added. “Again, you know, the last time there was a big production, what we tried to do was release all the files eventually. We’re trying to be selective about what we release now. And so in this case, we’re not really quite sure yet who is who. Certainly, there’s a lot of people involved, though, in some of these acts.”
Among the photos that were released this week, was one showing a carved pumpkin with a wig and a board that read “Trumpkin: Make Halloween Great Again,” as well as a close-up shot of a machine called the “GX-99 Message Therapy System.”
Another snap had a man that looked like Epstein holding up the James Patterson’s book Filthy Rich in front of his mouth.