Donald Trump Claims He Knows 'Nothing About' Appearing in Newly Released Jeffrey Epstein Photos With Other A-Listers as Scandal Explodes

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed he doesn't know anything about the photos.

“I haven’t seen it, but everybody knew this man; he was all over Palm Beach, he has photos with everybody. There are hundreds and hundreds of people that had photos with him. So that’s no big deal," Trump insisted during a talk with reporters at the Oval Office on December 12. “I know nothing about it,” he went on. More than 90,000 photos are set to be released, with some images in this newest batch showing the businessman standing with several anonymous women, as well as with Epstein.

Many of the Photos From Jeffrey Epstein's Estate Are 'Disturbing'

Source: mega Donald Trump appeared in a few of the newest batch of images.

Congressman Suhas Subramanyam spoke to CNN about the images on Friday, noting how some of the snaps from Epstein's estate were very sexually graphic. However, none were particularly explicit the collection that was published this week. “There were some disturbing images you released today that are of a very explicit sexual nature that we have not put in this carousel, basically on purpose, because prefer to kind of try to make this remain as much of a family program as is possible, obviously difficult in covering this story," CNN journalist Kasie Hunt asked the politician in an interview. "We’re talking about sexual acts involving potentially minors and certainly victims too, in very suggestive and compromising positions, so just to leave it at that," Subramanyam said.

Over 90,000 Images Are Set to Be Published

Source: mega Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in 2019.

While Hunt tried to ask if any of the A-list men were "engaged in such acts," the congressman simply noted that the Oversight Committee is still working through the many photographs. “We’re going through that,” the he added. “Again, you know, the last time there was a big production, what we tried to do was release all the files eventually. We’re trying to be selective about what we release now. And so in this case, we’re not really quite sure yet who is who. Certainly, there’s a lot of people involved, though, in some of these acts.”

Source: House Oversight Committee Bill Clinton and other high-profile people appeared in the new photos.