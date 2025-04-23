'Aesthetics Is a Deflection': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Spending Taxpayers' Money to Install 2 100-Foot Flag Poles at The White House
Donald Trump announced he plans to install "two beautiful poles" to display the American flag on the White House grounds, leading several vocal critics to call out the president for "wasting taxpayers' money" while the country is currently dealing with an economic crisis.
Trump was filmed scouting one location for what he described as nearly 100-foot flag poles on Wednesday, April 23, during a surprise visit with a handful of staff members to the White House North Lawn. He said he's planning to have the flag poles installed on both the north and south sides of the White House campus.
"They've needed flag poles for 200 years," Trump told reporters outside the White House. "I've often said, you know, they don't have a flag pole, per se. So we're putting one right where you saw us, and we're putting another one on the other side, on top of the mounds. It's going to be two beautiful poles."
"Paid for by Trump," he added.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip of Trump scouting the White House lawn and wrote: "Aesthetics is a deflection from all of the numerous problems our country has."
Another X user commented: "He’s running the country like a corporation. This is about advertising and headlines nothing more nothing less. Spending our money on useless things that he knows will keep the cult satisfied or distracted as long as he can. Lastly, he wants to leave something behind other than his clear poor hygiene odor that he can point at and say, 'Look I did that.'"
A third person pointed out: "Spends more money on a flag while children in school are denied food because of him. Repulsive."
- 'Staged and Fake': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Standing on Artificial Turf During White House Tree Planting Photo Op
- Live From The Oval Office: Joe Biden Installs Small, Gold-Framed TV Behind Resolute Desk In Major White House Renovation
- 'What a Fragile Ego': 'Loser' Donald Trump Ridiculed for Replacing Barack Obama's White House Portrait With Painting of 2024 Pennsylvania Assassination Attempt
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Trump told the press the flag poles would go up in about a week or so, and didn't clarify whether funding for the project would come from his campaign committee or his personal money.
There is already a prominent U.S. flag displayed outside on the White House grounds, which sits atop the main building.
Trump's planned lawn decoration change comes after he has already started to redecorate the inside of the White House.
The commander-in-chief has overhauled the Oval Office by adding new gold trimming on portrait frames and tables, as well as golden angel statues over the doorways of the room and two Trump portraits added to the White House's walls.
As OK! previously reported, one of former President Barack Obama's portraits was moved to make room for a painted version of the infamous photo taken during the assassination attempt on the GOP leader's life in Butler, Penn.