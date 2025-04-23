'Aesthetics Is a Deflection': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Spending Taxpayers' Money to Install 2 100-Foot Flag Poles at The White House

Trump was filmed scouting one location for what he described as nearly 100-foot flag poles on Wednesday, April 23, during a surprise visit with a handful of staff members to the White House North Lawn. He said he's planning to have the flag poles installed on both the north and south sides of the White House campus.

"They've needed flag poles for 200 years," Trump told reporters outside the White House. "I've often said, you know, they don't have a flag pole, per se. So we're putting one right where you saw us, and we're putting another one on the other side, on top of the mounds. It's going to be two beautiful poles."

"Paid for by Trump," he added.