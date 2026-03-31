Donald Trump's New Gold Statue in His Library Reminds Fans of Other 'Cult' Authoritarian Leaders: 'A Massive Embarrassment'

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Donald Trump's new gold statue of himself standing tall at his library reminded users on social media of certain other dictators and political figures. The president's son Eric Trump dropped a clip of the very shiny-looking library on March 30, in which the statue was on full display in all of its metallic-encrusted glory.

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Eric Trump Shares a Glimpse of His Father's Library

🚨 FIRST LOOK: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Library is officially here.



Over the past six months, I have poured my heart and soul into this project with my incredible team at @Trump.



This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida will stand as a lasting testament to an… pic.twitter.com/azV1hx0HG2 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 31, 2026 Source: @EricTrump/X Eric Trump posted a clip on Monday showing the vision for his father's new library.

People compared the effigy to other totalitarian leaders from countries such as North Korea, Germany and Iraq. "A massive embarrassment," a user rolled their eyes on X. "Kim Jong Donald," one guffawed as they likened the monument to dictator Kim Jong Un. "Like North Korea but somehow worse." "A monument to his small d--- and enormous sense of self-loathing," someone rolled their eyes. "It’s a cult."

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Source: @EricTrump/X Donald Trump's new gold statue dedicated to himself is designed to be held at his new library.

"A statue of the most prolific narcissist in history," another tweeted. "Trump picked up interior decorating tips from Soviet Communist countries." "No, Herr Trump. Despite what you might believe, President Lincoln did not personally order, commission and erect his statue in The Lincoln Memorial, nor glorified its image. How far the Presidency has fallen," one said. "The death of democracy." "Trump is a wannabe Turkmenistan’s President Niyazov," a person wrote, referencing the small Central Asian country's leader Saparmurat Niyazov.

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Gavin Newsom Gives His Take on Donald Trump's Gold Effigy

The gold statue in Trump’s new library (of himself) looks awfully familiar to a few others from around the world. pic.twitter.com/0wVzkKUbMi — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 31, 2026 Source: @GovPressOffice/X Gavin Newsom joked about Donald Trump's new library.

California governor Gavin Newsom even chimed in on the discourse, writing on X: “The gold statue in Trump’s new library (of himself) looks awfully familiar to a few others from around the world." He also attached snapshots of gold monuments of rulers such as former Chairman of the Chinese Communist Party Mao Zedong, North Korea’s Kim Il-sung and Niyazov. White House rep Davis Ingle responded to the politician's tweet, blasting: “Gavin Newscum is the worst and dumbest governor in America.”

Source: MEGA Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump are not the best of pals.