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Donald Trump's New Gold Statue in His Library Reminds Fans of Other 'Cult' Authoritarian Leaders: 'A Massive Embarrassment'

image and inset of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA/@EricTrump/X

Donald Trump's new gold statue in his proposed presidential library reminds fans of other dictators.

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March 31 2026, Published 5:06 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump's new gold statue of himself standing tall at his library reminded users on social media of certain other dictators and political figures.

The president's son Eric Trump dropped a clip of the very shiny-looking library on March 30, in which the statue was on full display in all of its metallic-encrusted glory.

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Eric Trump Shares a Glimpse of His Father's Library

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Source: @EricTrump/X

Eric Trump posted a clip on Monday showing the vision for his father's new library.

People compared the effigy to other totalitarian leaders from countries such as North Korea, Germany and Iraq.

"A massive embarrassment," a user rolled their eyes on X. "Kim Jong Donald," one guffawed as they likened the monument to dictator Kim Jong Un. "Like North Korea but somehow worse."

"A monument to his small d--- and enormous sense of self-loathing," someone rolled their eyes. "It’s a cult."

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image of Donald Trump
Source: @EricTrump/X

Donald Trump's new gold statue dedicated to himself is designed to be held at his new library.

"A statue of the most prolific narcissist in history," another tweeted. "Trump picked up interior decorating tips from Soviet Communist countries."

"No, Herr Trump. Despite what you might believe, President Lincoln did not personally order, commission and erect his statue in The Lincoln Memorial, nor glorified its image. How far the Presidency has fallen," one said. "The death of democracy."

"Trump is a wannabe Turkmenistan’s President Niyazov," a person wrote, referencing the small Central Asian country's leader Saparmurat Niyazov.

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Gavin Newsom Gives His Take on Donald Trump's Gold Effigy

Source: @GovPressOffice/X

Gavin Newsom joked about Donald Trump's new library.

California governor Gavin Newsom even chimed in on the discourse, writing on X: “The gold statue in Trump’s new library (of himself) looks awfully familiar to a few others from around the world."

He also attached snapshots of gold monuments of rulers such as former Chairman of the Chinese Communist Party Mao Zedong, North Korea’s Kim Il-sung and Niyazov.

White House rep Davis Ingle responded to the politician's tweet, blasting: “Gavin Newscum is the worst and dumbest governor in America.”

image of Gavin newsom
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump are not the best of pals.

Trump’s proposed presidential library is set to be built in Miami, Florida and will be constructed in a skyscraper.

Other features that appear to be included are a massive gold escalator, a rooftop patio, an Air Force One plane, a model of the Oval Office, a ballroom and several books.

Trump and Newsom have a rocky relationship, with both politicians often throwing shots at each other online. Last November, the Democrat jokingly asked fans to "pray" for the businessman as he's "not mentally well."

Newsom previously questioned the entrepreneur's mental status on more than one occasion. "Trump has become incredibly unhinged. He is totally divorced from reality and facts — he is mentally and physically in decline," he once tweeted after the POTUS' cognitive tests results surfaced.

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