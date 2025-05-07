'Scam Artist' Donald Trump Ridiculed for Offering to Help Rescue Barack Obama's 'Disaster' DEI Library

Trump didn’t hold back his thoughts when asked about the embattled project estimated to surpass a staggering $830 million — a far cry from its initial $350 million price tag back in 2021.

"Look, President Obama, if he wanted help, I'd give him help because I'm a really good builder and I build on time, on budget. He's building his library in Chicago. It's a disaster," the president stated emphatically while standing alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during his visit to the White House.

The commander-in-chief went on to mock his predecessor for prioritizing diversity in the project.

"[Obama] said something to the effect of 'I only want DEI. I only want woke.' He wants woke people to build it," Trump pointed out. "Well, he's got woke people ... he didn't use good, hard, tough, mean construction workers."

"He wanted to be very politically correct, and he didn't use good, hard, tough, mean construction workers that I love," he continued. "I love those construction workers, but he didn't want construction workers. He wanted people that never did it before and he's got a disaster in his hands."