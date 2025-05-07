'Scam Artist' Donald Trump Ridiculed for Offering to Help Rescue Barack Obama's 'Disaster' DEI Library
President Donald Trump was ridiculed for mockingly throwing out an olive branch to former President Barack Obama on Tuesday, May 6, offering his "expertise" to help salvage Chicago's beleaguered Obama Presidential Center project.
Donald Trump's Offer
Trump didn’t hold back his thoughts when asked about the embattled project estimated to surpass a staggering $830 million — a far cry from its initial $350 million price tag back in 2021.
"Look, President Obama, if he wanted help, I'd give him help because I'm a really good builder and I build on time, on budget. He's building his library in Chicago. It's a disaster," the president stated emphatically while standing alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during his visit to the White House.
The commander-in-chief went on to mock his predecessor for prioritizing diversity in the project.
"[Obama] said something to the effect of 'I only want DEI. I only want woke.' He wants woke people to build it," Trump pointed out. "Well, he's got woke people ... he didn't use good, hard, tough, mean construction workers."
"He wanted to be very politically correct, and he didn't use good, hard, tough, mean construction workers that I love," he continued. "I love those construction workers, but he didn't want construction workers. He wanted people that never did it before and he's got a disaster in his hands."
In response to Trump's claims, Emily Bittner, vice president of communications at the Obama Foundation, released a statement and claimed the president's criticisms are "not based in facts."
Bittner said: "Everyone who sees the Obama Presidential Center is blown away by its beauty, scale and the way it will be an economic engine for Chicago and a beacon of hope for the world." She also emphasized that the center is on track to open in 2026 and is solely funded through private donations, not by taxpayers: "We look forward to welcoming all visitors to the 19.3-acre campus next spring, to experience a presidential center that not only honors the Obamas’ legacy but also lifts up the next generation of leaders.”
Trump Ridiculed on Social Media
Other critics of the GOP president shared clips of his comments about the library on social media, ridiculing him for how his own building was being constructed and how he allegedly "refused to pay his own construction workers."
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip of the White House press conference and pointed out: "To make room for Trump Tower, Trump hired undocumented workers, at $5.00 or less an hour, to work 12 hours a day, seven days a week. No overtime was paid and a judge found no records were kept, no Social Security or other taxes withheld. Trump probably thinks that’s how Obama’s library should be built."
Another X user wrote: "Yeah, 'good, tough, mean construction workers' who he’ll stiff when it comes to paying them fairly. What a scam artist."
A third person commented: "Trump wakes up in the morning and goes to bed at night thinking about Obama. The man is living rent-free in Trump’s head."
The Price Tag for the Obama Library
The construction of the Obama Library, which has experienced a rollercoaster of cost overruns and delays, has recently found itself under fire for its aggressive diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies since its inception.
The Obama library has pledged to adhere to lofty DEI goals, with contracts mandating that at least 35 percent be allocated to minority-based enterprises. However, the project’s identity was recently overshadowed by a $40.7 million racially charged lawsuit.
The controversy has sparked national scrutiny, with the construction delays tied directly to claims made against its structural engineers.
As construction trudges on at the sprawling 19.3-acre site — anticipated to feature a towering 225-foot museum, digital library, conference facilities, gymnasium and even a regulation-sized NBA court — concerns remain rampant.