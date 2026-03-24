Gavin Newsom Warns 'Unhinged' Donald Trump Is 'Becoming More Dangerous' Amid Iran Conflict

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Gavin Newsom claims Donald Trump isn't "the same guy" he once was. During the Tuesday, March 24, episode of Politico’s "On the Road with Jonathan Martin" podcast, the California governor, 58, called the 79-year-old president "unmoored, unhinged and flailing." "He's a punch-drunk boxer in so many ways, and he's becoming more dangerous," Newsom said, explaining that he first made the realization last summer when Trump announced he was federalizing the national guard.

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🚨 Gov. Gavin Newsom calls for Democrats to “fight back” and take a more aggressive stance against President Trump.pic.twitter.com/AUWZzNAF3Z — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) March 24, 2026 Source: @DerrickEvans4WV/x The Democratic politician had words for the Trump administration.

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'That's When Things Shifted in a Much Darker Way'

Source: Politico/youtube The governor compared Donald Trump to a 'punch-drunk boxer.'

"The National Guard sent 700 active duty Marines to the United States of America, not overseas, in L.A.," he continued. "That's when things shifted in a much darker way." Per the BBC, Trump "took control of the California National Guard to respond to protests against immigration raids in Los Angeles" in June 2025, despite Newsom's objection, marking the first deployment of state troops without a governor's cooperation in 60 years. Newsom's remarks come after the Trump administration, along with Israel, launched a war in Iran last month without informing U.S. allies. The move sparked intense backlash from both political parties.

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Source: Politico/youtube 'He wants to win everyone over,' Gavin Newsom said of the president.

Later on in their conversation, Martin brought up the adversaries' meeting backstage at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in January. "It was a fascinating conversation," Newsom divulged. "Where you know, he's just saying, 'We used to get along great! What the he-- happened? We’re gonna be great!'" "He wants to win you over in person," Martin responded, to which Newsom replied, "He wants to win everyone over."

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'He Needs to Be Loved'

Source: mega The politician's have become sworn enemies.

The governor went on to say, "I admire that on some level. I mean there’s a human quality to that. He needs to be needed. He needs be loved. But then you get into some clinical components of that as well." Newsom — who's considered a top contender for president in 2028 — added that he doesn't "wake up every day to try to find, you know, a crowbar to put in the spokes of his wheel" but that he's "gonna stand [his] ground." "We're going to have the backs of our diverse communities, and we're going to fight back," the father-of-four concluded.

Source: Politico/youtube; mega The men often trade jabs on social media.