Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Reveals What Her Uncle Barron Trump Whispered to Joe Biden at President's Inauguration

Kai Trump is finally clearing up the buzz surrounding a quiet but widely debated moment involving her uncle Barron Trump and Joe Biden during Donald Trump’s inauguration. During a January 6 appearance on Logan Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast, the 18-year-old golfer was asked if she had any idea what Barron, now 19, whispered to the former president when cameras caught the brief exchange.

Source: IMPAULSIVE/Youtube Kai Trump addressed rumors about Barron Trump at the inauguration.

“To be honest with you, I have no clue. I actually never asked him. Yeah. I remember seeing that video on Instagram and it was obviously in my feed. It was all about like the inauguration stuff and what not and I see that video and I'm like wait like what happened?” Kai said.

Logan’s brother, Jake Paul, jokingly jumped in, asking, “You don't think he said something like 'You're going down b----- a--?'” Kai quickly shut that down, explaining that kind of comment would be completely out of character for Barron, whom she described as shy and extremely private.

Source: IMPAULSIVE/Youtube Kai Trump said she does not know what Barron Trump whispered to Joe Biden.

“Knowing Baron he definitely did not say anything, like I don't think anything bad,” Kai explained. “He's a great guy. I'm honestly I mean, I think he doesn't really like the public eye so much, which I understand, but no, he's a great guy. He's at NYU for college at the business school there and yeah, I mean he's living his life."

Jake also asked Kai about her personal relationship with Barron, whom she affectionately refers to as “Uncle B,” despite the two being just a year apart in age.

Source: MEGA Kai Trump described Barron Trump as 'shy and private.'

This isn’t the first time a member of the Trump family has stepped in to defend Barron amid public speculation. During a November 14, 2025, episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Kai’s uncle Eric Trump, 41, addressed the same viral moment and the rumors that followed.

"Do you remember that whole controversy where [Barron] went up to Biden … and [the media] had all these like lip-reading experts [analyze it], and they’re like, 'Barron just told Biden to go F himself?'' Eric recalled.

Source: MEGA Eric Trump previously defended Barron Trump as polite and respectful.

He went on to explain that he personally reached out to Barron to get the truth. "So one night … I call Barron, I go, 'Buddy, look, what did you actually say?' And he goes, 'You know, like — it was something so polite I almost wouldn’t even get it right' — but [something], like, ‘Congratulations and best of luck to you’ — or something like that,’” she added.