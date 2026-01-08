Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Reveals What Her Uncle Barron Trump Whispered to Joe Biden at President's Inauguration
Jan. 8 2026, Updated 11:34 a.m. ET
Kai Trump is finally clearing up the buzz surrounding a quiet but widely debated moment involving her uncle Barron Trump and Joe Biden during Donald Trump’s inauguration.
During a January 6 appearance on Logan Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast, the 18-year-old golfer was asked if she had any idea what Barron, now 19, whispered to the former president when cameras caught the brief exchange.
“To be honest with you, I have no clue. I actually never asked him. Yeah. I remember seeing that video on Instagram and it was obviously in my feed. It was all about like the inauguration stuff and what not and I see that video and I'm like wait like what happened?” Kai said.
Logan’s brother, Jake Paul, jokingly jumped in, asking, “You don't think he said something like 'You're going down b----- a--?'”
Kai quickly shut that down, explaining that kind of comment would be completely out of character for Barron, whom she described as shy and extremely private.
“Knowing Baron he definitely did not say anything, like I don't think anything bad,” Kai explained. “He's a great guy. I'm honestly I mean, I think he doesn't really like the public eye so much, which I understand, but no, he's a great guy. He's at NYU for college at the business school there and yeah, I mean he's living his life."
Jake also asked Kai about her personal relationship with Barron, whom she affectionately refers to as “Uncle B,” despite the two being just a year apart in age.
“He’s a great guy,” she said. “He doesn’t like the public eye so much, which I understand. But he’s a great guy.”
This isn’t the first time a member of the Trump family has stepped in to defend Barron amid public speculation.
During a November 14, 2025, episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Kai’s uncle Eric Trump, 41, addressed the same viral moment and the rumors that followed.
"Do you remember that whole controversy where [Barron] went up to Biden … and [the media] had all these like lip-reading experts [analyze it], and they’re like, 'Barron just told Biden to go F himself?'' Eric recalled.
He went on to explain that he personally reached out to Barron to get the truth.
"So one night … I call Barron, I go, 'Buddy, look, what did you actually say?' And he goes, 'You know, like — it was something so polite I almost wouldn’t even get it right' — but [something], like, ‘Congratulations and best of luck to you’ — or something like that,’” she added.
Eric emphasized that Barron told him it was "something very respectful."
He also shared that Barron’s personality simply doesn’t match the rumors.
"He’s a nice guy," Eric insisted. "He’s probably thinking it. He definitely has it up here [motioning to his head], but like, he’s too courteous to actually go out there and say it."
"Barron’s a really nice kid,” he added.