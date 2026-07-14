Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Shows Off Shredded Abs While Dancing in Bikini Top and Mini Skirt: Watch

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Kai Trump is putting her curves on full display this summer. The granddaughter of Donald Trump, 19, turned heads as she showed off her shredded midsection in a striped bikini top and denim miniskirt in a TikTok video shared on Monday, July 13.

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Kai Trump Showed Off Her Curves in a Bikini

Source: @kaitrump/Instagram Kai Trump danced while wearing a bikini top and mini skirt in her latest TikTok post.

"I love TikTok audio remixes #viral #fyp #remix #music," she captioned the video, which featured her dancing to a DJ mashup of songs by The Black Eyed Peas and Chief Keef. In the clip, the college freshman started by sultrily lip-syncing lyrics before setting her phone to record herself dancing. She wore her bright blonde hair in a messy ponytail, finishing the casual look with gold-rimmed glasses and dainty jewelry.

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Kai Trump's Fans Chimed in on Her Video

Source: @kaitrump/TikTok Kai Trump flaunted her summer style while lip-syncing lyrics to The Black Eyed Peas.

Many of Kai's more than 3.7 million TikTok followers flooded the comments section with praise, sharing compliments on the video. "Omgosh!!! These abs are amazing," one fan wrote, while another said, "Those abs, get it girl." "Keep doing what makes you happy babe," a third user added. "So beautiful!"

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Kai Trump Teased She Was 'Getting Swole'

Source: Kai Trump/YouTube Kai Trump spent the Fourth of July holiday at the White House.

The future University of Miami student teased that she was working on her six-pack while sharing a vlog that recapped her Independence Day festivities. "Guys, look at that," Kai said as she lifted the bottom of her blue polo to show off her sculpted stomach. "I'm gettting swole." The teen attended the America 250 celebration at the White House on July 4 alongside other members of the Trump family, including her grandfather, 80, father Donald Trump Jr., aunt Tiffany Trump, and cousin Chloe Trump.

Kai Trump Accused of Ignoring Donald Trump During Fireworks Show

Source: @kaitrump/Instagram Kai Trump appeared to be focused on her cellphone during the White House's fireworks show.