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Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Shows Off Shredded Abs While Dancing in Bikini Top and Mini Skirt: Watch

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: MEGA; @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump shared a flirty video while dancing in a bikini top.

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July 14 2026, Updated 2:01 p.m. ET

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Kai Trump is putting her curves on full display this summer.

The granddaughter of Donald Trump, 19, turned heads as she showed off her shredded midsection in a striped bikini top and denim miniskirt in a TikTok video shared on Monday, July 13.

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Kai Trump Showed Off Her Curves in a Bikini

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Photo of Kai Trump danced while wearing a bikini top and mini skirt in her latest TikTok post.
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump danced while wearing a bikini top and mini skirt in her latest TikTok post.

"I love TikTok audio remixes #viral #fyp #remix #music," she captioned the video, which featured her dancing to a DJ mashup of songs by The Black Eyed Peas and Chief Keef.

In the clip, the college freshman started by sultrily lip-syncing lyrics before setting her phone to record herself dancing.

She wore her bright blonde hair in a messy ponytail, finishing the casual look with gold-rimmed glasses and dainty jewelry.

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Kai Trump's Fans Chimed in on Her Video

Photo of Kai Trump flaunted her summer style while lip-syncing lyrics to The Black Eyed Peas.
Source: @kaitrump/TikTok

Kai Trump flaunted her summer style while lip-syncing lyrics to The Black Eyed Peas.

Many of Kai's more than 3.7 million TikTok followers flooded the comments section with praise, sharing compliments on the video.

"Omgosh!!! These abs are amazing," one fan wrote, while another said, "Those abs, get it girl."

"Keep doing what makes you happy babe," a third user added. "So beautiful!"

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Kai Trump Teased She Was 'Getting Swole'

Photo of Kai Trump spent the Fourth of July holiday at the White House.
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump spent the Fourth of July holiday at the White House.

The future University of Miami student teased that she was working on her six-pack while sharing a vlog that recapped her Independence Day festivities.

"Guys, look at that," Kai said as she lifted the bottom of her blue polo to show off her sculpted stomach. "I'm gettting swole."

The teen attended the America 250 celebration at the White House on July 4 alongside other members of the Trump family, including her grandfather, 80, father Donald Trump Jr., aunt Tiffany Trump, and cousin Chloe Trump.

Kai Trump Accused of Ignoring Donald Trump During Fireworks Show

Photo of Kai Trump appeared to be focused on her cellphone during the White House's fireworks show.
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump appeared to be focused on her cellphone during the White House's fireworks show.

During the outing, Kai made headlines after she was accused of ignoring the POTUS while they watched the fireworks display during the Independence Day bash.

A video from the event went viral earlier this month, showing the pair lounging inside a glass-enclosed viewing area. As the fireworks lit up the sky, her focus seemed to be on her smartphone while the businessman sat with his hands hooked together.

The businessman closed his eyes during the colorful show, with many fans believing he dozed off.

"Is that Kai Trump sitting next to him? It looks like someone texted her: Your grampa fell asleep again," a critic wrote on social media, while a second user sarcastically said, "Did she watch it through the lens of her smartphone?"

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