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Kai Trump Accused of Ignoring Grandpa Donald Trump's Dozing During Loud Fireworks Display: Watch

kai trump accused of ignoring donald trump during fireworks
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram;MEGA

Kai Trump was accused of ignoring her grandpa Donald Trump in a viral Fourth of July video.

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July 6 2026, Published 10:53 a.m. ET

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Kai Trump found herself at the center of social media buzz after appearing alongside her grandfather, President Donald Trump, during a Fourth of July fireworks celebration.

A video from America's 250th birthday festivities on Saturday, July 4, quickly went viral, showing the 18-year-old sitting beside Donald inside a glass-enclosed viewing area. As fireworks lit up the sky, Kai appeared focused on her phone while the president sat with his hands clasped and his eyes closed for several moments, prompting some viewers to speculate that he had dozed off.

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image of The viral video prompted thousands of social media users to debate whether Donald Trump had briefly fallen asleep during the fireworks display.
Source: MEGA

The viral video prompted thousands of social media users to debate whether Donald Trump had briefly fallen asleep during the fireworks display.

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Kai, who wore a navy sleeveless vest with a white mini skirt, stayed composed throughout the brief clip, holding up her phone as she appeared to either record the fireworks or capture moments from the celebration.

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Social Media Weighs In

image of Kai documented the White House celebration by sharing family photos with several members of the Trump family.
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai documented the White House celebration by sharing family photos with several members of the Trump family.

The video quickly sparked debate online, with users sharing their own theories about the moment.

"Is that Kai Trump sitting next to him? It looks like someone texted her: Your grampa fell asleep again," one person wrote.

Another commenter questioned Kai's attention during the fireworks, adding, "Did she watch it through the lens of her smartphone?"

A third user turned the conversation toward politics, writing, "While his voters suffer high gas prices for a jewish war. No deportations. Trump s----. Young people figured it out."

“Is that Kai looking ‘I wanna get outta here’ bored?” one suggested.

“She noticed but didn’t wake him,” a fifth mentioned.

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Kai Shared Photos From the White House Celebration

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image of Kai Trump celebrated Fourth of July with her family at the White House.
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump celebrated Fourth of July with her family at the White House.

Earlier that evening, Kai posted several photos from the White House's Independence Day festivities on social media.

She smiled alongside her grandfather, father Donald Trump Jr., aunt Tiffany Trump, cousin Chloe Trump and other family members as they celebrated the holiday together.

The family snapshots painted a much different picture than the viral video, capturing cheerful moments throughout the event.

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Source: @kaitrump/Instagram
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Source: @atrupar/X

Donald Trump Fuels More Health Speculation

image of A separate video of Donald Trump speaking at the event also generated discussion online after critics claimed he appeared to slur his words.
Source: MEGA

A separate video of Donald Trump speaking at the event also generated discussion online after critics claimed he appeared to slur his words.

The fireworks clip wasn't the only moment that drew attention.

The president also fueled fresh health concerns after another video appeared to show him slurring his speech during the Washington, D.C., celebration.

As Donald joined Americans in marking the nation's milestone holiday, critics pointed to what they described as his tired appearance, adding to ongoing speculation about the 80-year-old's health.

"Trump is glitching heavily tonight," journalist Aaron Rupar wrote while sharing a clip of the Republican leader speaking at the event.

Aaron quoted Donald's remarks from the video, in which the president appeared to stumble over his words, saying, "All voters must show voter ID. All motorsssss must-- all voters."

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