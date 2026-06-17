Donald Trump's Appearance Sparks Concern as He Slowly Lowers Himself Into a Chair

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President Donald Trump's physical appearance and apparent fatigue at the G7 summit in France have drawn significant online attention. Observers have highlighted multiple moments where the 80-year-old president appeared unusually tired, subdued and stiff in his movements, with many reacting to a video of Trump slowly lowering himself into a chair. “Trump looks terrible today and very slowly lowers himself into a chair,” noted independent journalist Aaron Rupar, who posted footage of the incident on X.

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'His Body Is Wearing Out'

Trump looks terrible today and very slowly lowers himself into a chair pic.twitter.com/UiohLEZpYB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 17, 2026 Source: @atrupar

Social media seized on the struggle, with one commenter noting, “Defeated, humiliated, deflated ego, inflated torso… we are looking at a decrepit man who is decomposing in real time.” “Gramps is old and tired. His body is wearing out. The only parts not wearing out are his ability to lie 24/7 & the muscle which allows that flapping mouth to endlessly stream them,” noted another. A third surmised that the octogenarian may have suffered a serious medical incident previously, as many doctors have also suggested. “He obviously had a stroke (right side)... not to mention the 'Lewy Lean' #dementia. Trump's handshake with Macron was weak, like Trump himself is. He is raging internally & is becoming more of a national security threat each passing day,” they claimed.

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Source: MEGA Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney swapped seats with Donald Trump during the summit.

Trump also drew attention during a G7 working lunch when he joked about having the "lowest chair in the room.” Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney swapped seats with him to resolve the awkward seating arrangement. Social media users noted instances of him looking heavily fatigued, moving slowly and slumping into his seat during high-profile meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron.

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'Trump Is Clearly Not Well'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump continues to fuel health rumors.

“Trump is clearly not well, and holding an excessive birthday party (sorry, a "Freedom 250" event) until the wee hours of the morning didn't leave him at his best to meet with Macron. If this is what the public is seeing, how much worse is Trump doing in private?” noted The New Republic’s Hafiz Rashid in an article titled “Trump, 80, “Looks Worse Than Ever in Meeting With France’s Macron.” Footage from the summit captured Trump temporarily wandering off in the wrong direction after a group photo session before being guided back by other world leaders. “The other side, the other side,” people can be heard saying as Trump started walking to the wrong end of the platform.

Source: MEGA Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared to physically support Donald Trump during the summit.