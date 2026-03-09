or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Kai Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'Brat' Kai Trump Ripped Apart for 'Tone-Deaf' Luxury Shopping Trip Amid U.S. Cost-of-Living Crisis: 'Not a Good Look'

photo of kai trump
Source: kai trump/youtube

The 18-year-old uploaded a vlog titled 'I Brought My Secret Service to Erewhon' on March 8.

March 9 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump is facing backlash after documenting a recent luxury shopping trip.

The 18-year-old golfer has been labeled "tone-deaf" after posting a YouTube vlog titled "I Brought My Secret Service to Erewhon" that showed her exploring the famously expensive Los Angeles supermarket.

In the video uploaded on Sunday, March 8, she at one point joked about going "bankrupt" after coming across an Erewhon-branded sweatshirt retailing for $165. Ironically, Kai launched a merch line last year that included a sweatshirt priced at $130.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @kaitrump/X

Kai Trump documented a recent shopping trip at Erewhon.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

image of Kai Trump is facing criticism after posting an out-of-touch vlog.
Source: Kai Trump/youtube

Kai Trump is facing criticism after posting an out-of-touch vlog.

Many were disgusted by the president's eldest grandchild sharing the vlog while millions of Americans struggle to afford basic items like eggs amid the country's cost-of-living crisis.

"I love that my taxes are funding this instead of school lunches," one person commented on the video, while another wrote, "Most Americans can barely afford regular groceries btw."

"Not a good look to shop at quote 'the most expensive store' when regular Americans are struggling," someone else said.

Article continues below advertisement

'This Rich Brat Has No Clue'

image of The president's granddaughter has reportedly earned her own money through golf-related endorsements and sponsorship deals.
Source: Kai Trump/youtube

The president's granddaughter has reportedly earned her own money through golf-related endorsements and sponsorship deals.

"Did you know grandpa cut food stamps for tens of millions of Americans?" a fourth user added, while a fifth quipped, "This rich brat has no clue."

Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter, who also picked up a smoothie for $21, later revealed the cost of her grocery haul came out to $233.

The teen had no problem footing the bill, though, as her family is estimated to be worth billions and she herself has earned at least $1 million through golf-related endorsements and sponsorship deals.

MORE ON:
Kai Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kai Trump Filmed a Selfie Video in Front of War Machines

image of Kai Trump posted a video near military aircrafts.
Source: @thekaitrumpgolfer/TikTok

Kai Trump posted a video near military aircrafts.

Kai was slammed just days earlier after sharing a video that showed her strolling along an airport runway with a large military-style aircraft in the background.

One person reposted the TikTok clip on X and wrote, "Kai Trump posted a selfie video, but people quickly noticed what was happening behind her. Multiple U.S. military helicopters parked in the background."

The user then pointed out that "the timing" was causing controversy as the U.S. is "currently at war with Iran."

'This Is So Entitled'

image of Donald Trump launched a deadly attack on Iran late last month.
Source: mega

Donald Trump launched a deadly attack on Iran late last month.

Along with Israel, the POTUS launched a deadly attack in the region late last month.

"This is so entitled," one critic responded to the video while another added, "Too bad she's immune from ever being drafted."

Echoing that sentiment, a third wrote, "If you’re pro war. Go Join it."

The comments referenced the fact that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt recently refused to rule out the possibility of a military draft amid the Iran war.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.