'Brat' Kai Trump Ripped Apart for 'Tone-Deaf' Luxury Shopping Trip Amid U.S. Cost-of-Living Crisis: 'Not a Good Look'

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump is facing backlash after documenting a recent luxury shopping trip. The 18-year-old golfer has been labeled "tone-deaf" after posting a YouTube vlog titled "I Brought My Secret Service to Erewhon" that showed her exploring the famously expensive Los Angeles supermarket. In the video uploaded on Sunday, March 8, she at one point joked about going "bankrupt" after coming across an Erewhon-branded sweatshirt retailing for $165. Ironically, Kai launched a merch line last year that included a sweatshirt priced at $130.

Article continues below advertisement

New video out now on YouTube! https://t.co/r1xKSzz80B pic.twitter.com/a3GgArLFG0 — Kai Trump (@kaitrump) March 8, 2026 Source: @kaitrump/X Kai Trump documented a recent shopping trip at Erewhon.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Kai Trump/youtube Kai Trump is facing criticism after posting an out-of-touch vlog.

Many were disgusted by the president's eldest grandchild sharing the vlog while millions of Americans struggle to afford basic items like eggs amid the country's cost-of-living crisis. "I love that my taxes are funding this instead of school lunches," one person commented on the video, while another wrote, "Most Americans can barely afford regular groceries btw." "Not a good look to shop at quote 'the most expensive store' when regular Americans are struggling," someone else said.

Article continues below advertisement

'This Rich Brat Has No Clue'

Source: Kai Trump/youtube The president's granddaughter has reportedly earned her own money through golf-related endorsements and sponsorship deals.

"Did you know grandpa cut food stamps for tens of millions of Americans?" a fourth user added, while a fifth quipped, "This rich brat has no clue." Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter, who also picked up a smoothie for $21, later revealed the cost of her grocery haul came out to $233. The teen had no problem footing the bill, though, as her family is estimated to be worth billions and she herself has earned at least $1 million through golf-related endorsements and sponsorship deals.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kai Trump Filmed a Selfie Video in Front of War Machines

Source: @thekaitrumpgolfer/TikTok Kai Trump posted a video near military aircrafts.

Kai was slammed just days earlier after sharing a video that showed her strolling along an airport runway with a large military-style aircraft in the background. One person reposted the TikTok clip on X and wrote, "Kai Trump posted a selfie video, but people quickly noticed what was happening behind her. Multiple U.S. military helicopters parked in the background." The user then pointed out that "the timing" was causing controversy as the U.S. is "currently at war with Iran."

'This Is So Entitled'

Source: mega Donald Trump launched a deadly attack on Iran late last month.