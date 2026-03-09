'Brat' Kai Trump Ripped Apart for 'Tone-Deaf' Luxury Shopping Trip Amid U.S. Cost-of-Living Crisis: 'Not a Good Look'
March 9 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump is facing backlash after documenting a recent luxury shopping trip.
The 18-year-old golfer has been labeled "tone-deaf" after posting a YouTube vlog titled "I Brought My Secret Service to Erewhon" that showed her exploring the famously expensive Los Angeles supermarket.
In the video uploaded on Sunday, March 8, she at one point joked about going "bankrupt" after coming across an Erewhon-branded sweatshirt retailing for $165. Ironically, Kai launched a merch line last year that included a sweatshirt priced at $130.
Many were disgusted by the president's eldest grandchild sharing the vlog while millions of Americans struggle to afford basic items like eggs amid the country's cost-of-living crisis.
"I love that my taxes are funding this instead of school lunches," one person commented on the video, while another wrote, "Most Americans can barely afford regular groceries btw."
"Not a good look to shop at quote 'the most expensive store' when regular Americans are struggling," someone else said.
'This Rich Brat Has No Clue'
"Did you know grandpa cut food stamps for tens of millions of Americans?" a fourth user added, while a fifth quipped, "This rich brat has no clue."
Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter, who also picked up a smoothie for $21, later revealed the cost of her grocery haul came out to $233.
The teen had no problem footing the bill, though, as her family is estimated to be worth billions and she herself has earned at least $1 million through golf-related endorsements and sponsorship deals.
- Donald Trump's 'Entitled' Granddaughter Kai Dragged for Taking Selfie in Front of War Machines: 'She's Tone Deaf'
- Kai Trump's Fans Cause Major Secret Service Security Panic at Golf Tournament: 'There's a Lot of Wackos'
- Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 17, Congratulates Him on Winning the 2024 Presidential Election: 'No One Works Harder'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kai Trump Filmed a Selfie Video in Front of War Machines
Kai was slammed just days earlier after sharing a video that showed her strolling along an airport runway with a large military-style aircraft in the background.
One person reposted the TikTok clip on X and wrote, "Kai Trump posted a selfie video, but people quickly noticed what was happening behind her. Multiple U.S. military helicopters parked in the background."
The user then pointed out that "the timing" was causing controversy as the U.S. is "currently at war with Iran."
'This Is So Entitled'
Along with Israel, the POTUS launched a deadly attack in the region late last month.
"This is so entitled," one critic responded to the video while another added, "Too bad she's immune from ever being drafted."
Echoing that sentiment, a third wrote, "If you’re pro war. Go Join it."
The comments referenced the fact that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt recently refused to rule out the possibility of a military draft amid the Iran war.