OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump
Politics

Morning Joe's Joe Scarborough Floored Over Trump Allies Who 'Can’t Get Their Stories Straight' on Iran War 'Justification'

split photo of Joe Scarborough and donald trump
Source: MS Now/youtube; mega

The television host slammed the Trump administration and its allies for making the U.S. 'look stupid.'

March 3 2026, Updated 6:34 p.m. ET

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough is irritated that members of Donald Trump's administration are making the U.S. "look stupid" by not getting "their stories straight" about why we're at war with Iran.

During the Tuesday, March 3, episode of the show, Scarborough mocked Secretary of State Marco Rubio and House Speaker Mike Johnson for providing conflicting answers as to why the U.S., along with Israel, launched a major military attack on Iran on Friday, February 28.

'I Recognize That Look'

image of The U.S., alongside Israel, launched a major military attack on Iran on February 28.
Source: MS Now/youtube

The U.S., alongside Israel, launched a major military attack on Iran on February 28.

While Rubio told the press the U.S.'s strikes on Iran were triggered by Israel’s plan to launch an attack that would result in the regime coming after U.S. bases in the region, Johnson claimed the operation was a "defensive measure" intended to protect Americans from Iranian threats.

After watching clips of both men speaking to the press, Scarborough, 62, likened them to students being called on in class about a book they didn't bother to read.

"I recognize that look in their eyes. That was a look that I would have when I was in college and my professor was asking me my take on The Odyssey, and I said, 'Exquisite writing, exquisite writing' and then I would ramble," the former politician said.

'Stupidest Answers'

image of 'Those are two of the stupidest answers I’ve ever heard in my life,' he ranted.
Source: MS Now/youtube

'Those are two of the stupidest answers I’ve ever heard in my life,' he ranted.

He continued, "Those are two of the stupidest answers I’ve ever heard in my life. Marco Rubio just said, of Israel, that they were the preeminent threat. The preeminent threat was Israel, attacking Iran, so we had to attack."

Further critiquing the response, Scarborough went on to play out a scenario in which someone punched a person because their friend was going to.

"'Hey, so why did you walk into the bar and punch the bartender in the face?'" he began. "'Because my friend was about to do that. So I had to punch him because I knew after my friend punched him he was going to...'"

'This Makes No Sense'

image of 'I can’t imagine justifications for the war being stupider,' the former politician declared.
Source: MS Now/youtube

'I can’t imagine justifications for the war being stupider,' the former politician declared.

"This makes no sense," he ranted. "Anyway, it certainly makes no sense geopolitically. It’s stupid. I can’t imagine justifications for the war being stupider."

The former Republican, who's become a vocal critic of the GOP, particularly under Trump's leadership, concluded by quipping that "they were doing much better just saying '[Iran’s] the epicenter of terrorism since 1979. They had to be taken out.' But this is getting insane now."

Chris Hayes Slammed Donald Trump for Launching Attack from Mar-a-Lago

image of Chris Hayes trolled Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago war setup.
Source: @tommyxtopher/X

Chris Hayes trolled Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago war setup.

In addition, MS NOW host Chris Hayes mocked the president for launching the attack from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

During the Monday, March 2, broadcast of All In, the anchor said, "He launched a massive military undertaking, an unprovoked war of choice in the middle of the night from behind some hastily hung curtains in his vacation home, looking absolutely exhausted, I might add, wearing a ridiculous USA baseball cap."

