'Lying as Usual': Donald Trump Slammed for Claiming Egg Prices Are 'Down 75 Percent' as He Rants About Groceries Being a 'Beautiful Term'

Donald Trump was recently ridiculed by critics following his latest self-praising rant about groceries — a word he feels is past its time.

Trump: "I said, we're gonna try to get groceries down. Right? An old fashioned down but a beautiful term. Eggs." pic.twitter.com/r4mgkt5O8X

Trump proceeded to repeat complaints from the public, stating, "So when I got [in office], the press went absolutely crazy the first week, they said, 'Eggs have quadrupled in price.' I said, 'I just got here. Tell me about it."

"[United States Secretary of Agriculture] Brooke Rollins and our team did a great job and now eggs are down now 79 percent and they're all over the place," the POTUS claimed, alleging there was no longer a shortage of cartons on supermarket shelves. "This was a problem that somebody else would have taken a long time to cure."