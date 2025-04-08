or
Article continues below advertisement
'Lying as Usual': Donald Trump Slammed for Claiming Egg Prices Are 'Down 75 Percent' as He Rants About Groceries Being a 'Beautiful Term'

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump insists he revived the term 'groceries.'

By:

April 8 2025, Published 2:16 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Some Americans still aren't pleased with the price and availability of eggs.

Donald Trump was recently ridiculed by critics following his latest self-praising rant about groceries — a word he feels is past its time.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump slammed egg prices down percent rants groceries beautiful
Source: MEGA

The president once again referred to groceries as an 'old-fashioned' and 'beautiful' term.

Article continues below advertisement

"If you look at what’s happening," Trump began while speaking from The White House on Monday, April 7. "I said, we're gonna try to get groceries down. Right? An old-fashioned term but a beautiful term."

"Eggs," he stated, abruptly transitioning into a discussion about the dairy product.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @atrupar/X
Article continues below advertisement

Trump proceeded to repeat complaints from the public, stating, "So when I got [in office], the press went absolutely crazy the first week, they said, 'Eggs have quadrupled in price.' I said, 'I just got here. Tell me about it."

"[United States Secretary of Agriculture] Brooke Rollins and our team did a great job and now eggs are down now 79 percent and they're all over the place," the POTUS claimed, alleging there was no longer a shortage of cartons on supermarket shelves. "This was a problem that somebody else would have taken a long time to cure."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump slammed egg prices down percent rants groceries beautiful
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed egg prices are down 79 percent.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Article continues below advertisement

A video of Trump's remarks was shared to X (formerly named Twitter), where critics clapped back at his statements and insisted the president was not being truthful.

After someone asked, "U.S. friends, are [egg prices] down 79 [percent] and 'all over the place?' And is groceries not a common word? Asking for a friend," another individual replied, "No. He's lying as usual. Just paid $14 for 24 eggs. 1 dozen were almost $10."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump slammed egg prices down percent rants groceries beautiful
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was mocked by critics for taking credit for the modern-day usage of the word 'groceries.'

Article continues below advertisement

"No, and yes," a different social media user chimed in, adding, "but this buffoon has never set foot inside a grocery store, paid for anything out of his pocket, or prepared his own food. He has no f------ clue what actual life looks like in America."

"Nope, they're not...and yes, everyone says groceries," a third person responded, providing a screenshot of various egg prices.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump slammed egg prices down percent rants groceries beautiful
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump alleged eggs are available 'all over the place' amid a recent shortage.

Article continues below advertisement

Another hater called out Trump for continuing to increase the amount he claimed egg prices were down, noting, "'79 percent,' [he said] they were down like 60 [percent] an hour ago. He just makes s--- up as he goes."

"He needs to stop calling groceries old-fashioned, it's gotten beyond funny and moved to concerning. What is wrong with this guy," a fifth X user begged.

Trump previously referred to groceries as an "old-fashioned term" while delivering a speech on Wednesday, April 2, which he declared was "Liberation Day" in America after he announced a series of sweeping tariffs on goods imported into the country.

"An old-fashioned term that we use — groceries. I used it on the campaign. It's such an old-fashioned term, but a beautiful term. Groceries. It says a bag with different things in it. Groceries went through the roof. I campaigned on that," the president ranted.

