Donald Trump's Gray Hair Confuses Fans During Charlie Kirk's Medal of Freedom Ceremony: 'Did He Forget to Color It?'

Is Donald Trump finally going gray? On Tuesday, October 14, the president took the stage at the White House to honor slain right-wing activist Charlie Kirk with the Medal of Freedom. The event was filled with reporters and dignitaries as Trump delivered an emotional eulogy about Kirk’s legacy.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump showed off noticeably gray hair at a recent White House event.

"Charlie Kirk was a martyr for truth and for freedom. And from Socrates to Saint Peter, from Abraham Lincoln to Martin Luther King, those who change history the most, and he really did, have always risked their lives for causes they were put on Earth to defend,” Trump said of Kirk, who was shot in the neck in September in Utah. “Charlie Kirk was so wise beyond his years. He helped me win this election. If it wasn’t for him, Kamala [Harris] may be up here. Trust me, you do not want that.”

Trump at the Charlie Kirk memorial event: "They fired sniper rifles at ICE agents, and me. But I made a turn at a good time. I made a turn at a good time. Charlie couldn't believe it, actually." pic.twitter.com/QDyFIKdKYQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 14, 2025 Source: @atrupar/X

While the politician praised Kirk, the internet was focused on something else entirely — Trump’s hair. His usual orange-blonde hue appeared noticeably gray, sparking a wave of comments online. “What color does Trump’s hair look like?” one user tweeted, while another joked, “Is Trump’s hair super gray right now? Did he forget to color it?”

Source: @atrupar/X Fans quickly noticed the color change and flooded social media with reactions.

Others chimed in with mixed reactions. “Trump’s hair is white now, can’t call him orange man,” one person wrote. Another added, “Look at Trump’s hair. It looks like old straw.”

Source: MEGA The president organized a Medal of Freedom ceremony for Charlie Kirk.

Not everyone was critical, though. One supporter gushed over his new transformation, posting, “Have y’all noticed how great President Trump looks? He’s let his hair go grey and his skin color is more natural. I just think he looks healthy, happy and amazing 😉❤️🇺🇸🦅.”

But Trump’s hair wasn’t the only thing grabbing attention. He also had a bone to pick with Time magazine over his latest cover photo for its November 10 issue, which featured a story about his role in securing the release of Israeli hostages. The pic, taken from below with sunlight behind his head, didn’t sit well with him. “Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time,” Trump complained on Truth Social. “They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump also complained about his new 'Time' magazine cover photo.

