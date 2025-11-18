Donald Trump Sparks Concern as He Rambles About the Gulf of Mexico and McDonald's: 'And They Said Joe Biden Was Losing It'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump had people buzzing again after another off-topic moment during a major event in mid-November. On Monday, November 17, the president took the stage at the McDonald’s Impact Summit in Washington, D.C., but his speech quickly drifted into a string of unrelated thoughts. What started as a chat about McDonald’s suddenly became a mix of fast-food critique, random sound effects and unexpected policy talk.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fox News/YouTube Donald Trump went off-topic during his speech at the McDonald’s Impact Summit.

Article continues below advertisement

“No matter who you are, everybody loves something at McDonald’s. There’s always something to have,” the 79-year-old said before slipping into a strange noise to describe one of his go-to menu items. “I like the fish. Khhhhh. I like it,” he added, waving his hand as he made the sound. He then threw a light jab at the fast food chain. “You could do a little bit more tartar sauce, though, please. Seriously,” he said while gesturing toward the McDonald’s executives in front of him. “Do you understand that? Yes, he understands.”

Article continues below advertisement

Please go on: What does it have to do with McDonald’s? https://t.co/HmVyra2C5e — Paul Farhi (@farhip) November 18, 2025 Source: @farhip/X

Article continues below advertisement

He even joked about a signed copy of his prepared remarks that he handed to McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski. “You can either hang it, you can give it to somebody, or throw it away, I don’t care,” he said. “But I don’t stay on the speech too long, anyway. Actually, those speeches aren’t too accurate to what I give.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: WWMT-TV/YouTube The president made odd sound effects while talking about menu items.

Article continues below advertisement

He followed that up by calling himself “one of your all-time most loyal customers.” Then came another detour. “I said you’ve got to go to sugar, just like I said, ‘Why is the Gulf of Mexico called the Gulf of Mexico?’ I said, ‘We’re changing the name.’ And now it’s the Gulf of America,” he claimed, despite his order only affecting federal agencies.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump added another aside, tapping his temple and saying, “Has nothing to do with McDonald’s, but maybe it does. Because we have 92 percent of the shoreline... Wasn’t that a good change? Seriously, wasn’t that beautiful? And it was done in an instant. Normally, you think a thing like that would take years. This took, like, 10 minutes.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed he renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

Article continues below advertisement

Near the end, Trump returned to one of his favorite talking points — water restrictions on appliances. While venting, he repeated his false claim that the 2020 election had been “rigged” against him. “You had no water,” he said. “I was with some of the people who make them, Whirlpool and others. They said, ‘Sir, they won’t give us the water to use in our dishwashers or to use in our washing machines. The washing machines have no water. It’s like a glass of water, a half a glass of water. We need water.’” “I said ‘How bad is it?’ He said [for] the dishwasher, they put the dishes in and they just keep pressing the button. They end up using more water. So I gave them, as you know, unlimited water,” Trump claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

He continued, “[Joe] Biden came back with a rigged election and he immediately restricted the water again. I came back in and immediately unrestricted it again, so now you have unlimited water to clean your d--- dishes, OK? And other things. Your hands.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The politician complained about appliance water restrictions and repeated false election claims.

Article continues below advertisement

The internet immediately lit up with reactions. “And they said Biden was losing it,” one person posted. Another wrote, “I think he was saying his dementia wasn't necessarily caused by McDonalds, but maybe it was. At least that makes sense compared to his other nonsensical gibberish.”

Article continues below advertisement

Someone else added, “Geez. I really don’t remember water being restricted by Biden. I must be losing my mind.”

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously covered, Trump’s niece Mary Trump has continued to suggest that her uncle’s recent behavior reminds her of her grandfather, Fred Trump Sr., who was diagnosed with “mild senile dementia” in 1991.