or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Hillary Clinton
OK LogoPolitics

Hillary Clinton Laughs at Inauguration After President Donald Trump Declares the Gulf of Mexico Will Be Renamed to the Gulf of America: Watch

Photos of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton attended the 2025 inauguration on January 20.

By:

Jan. 20 2025, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Hillary Clinton was spotted snickering on camera after President Donald Trump declared he would be renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America during his 2025 presidential inauguration speech.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @AdamJSchwarz/X
Article continues below advertisement

"We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring that covers a lot of territory, the Gulf of America," Trump said on Monday. "What a beautiful name. And it's appropriate. It's appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country."

The former Secretary of State couldn't seem to hold back her open laughter as he laid out his plans.

Article continues below advertisement
obama trump inauguration
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton was photographed sitting next to former President Bill Clinton.

Article continues below advertisement

As the clip made rounds on social media, some X users fully supported her giggles.

One person said, "If only it were a joke," and another user replied, "Let her have her little moment."

A third quipped, "I loved watching her and Bill [Clinton] throughout this speech. And she didn’t hold back," and a fourth person agreed, "I’d have laughed if I’d been there and not just at that, there was much to laugh at."

MORE ON:
Hillary Clinton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
hillary clinton laughs inauguration donald trump rename gulf mexico
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton could be seen laughing after Donald Trump said he would rename the Gulf of Mexico.

Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time President Trump has vowed to change the name of the body of water that borders Mexico and the United States. On January 7, 2025, he floated the idea during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Flo.

"We are going be changing — the the opposite of Biden closing everything up and getting rid of 50 to 60 trillion worth of assets — we’ll be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring," he told the reporters. "That covers a lot of territory. The Gulf of America. What a beautiful name."

Article continues below advertisement
hillary clinton laughs inauguration donald trump rename gulf mexico
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election to Donald Trump.

Renaming the Gulf of Mexico is one of many executive orders he claimed he would be enacting in the first days of his presidency.

He also vowed to declare a national emergency at the border and to continue building the border wall. He further claimed he would sign an executive order that the government only recognizes two sexes — male and female. Other swift actions will reportedly include ending birthright citizenship and striking down certain electric vehicle mandates.

"With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense," he claimed. "It’s all about common sense."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.