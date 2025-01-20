Hillary Clinton Laughs at Inauguration After President Donald Trump Declares the Gulf of Mexico Will Be Renamed to the Gulf of America: Watch
Hillary Clinton was spotted snickering on camera after President Donald Trump declared he would be renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America during his 2025 presidential inauguration speech.
"We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring that covers a lot of territory, the Gulf of America," Trump said on Monday. "What a beautiful name. And it's appropriate. It's appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country."
The former Secretary of State couldn't seem to hold back her open laughter as he laid out his plans.
As the clip made rounds on social media, some X users fully supported her giggles.
One person said, "If only it were a joke," and another user replied, "Let her have her little moment."
A third quipped, "I loved watching her and Bill [Clinton] throughout this speech. And she didn’t hold back," and a fourth person agreed, "I’d have laughed if I’d been there and not just at that, there was much to laugh at."
- Donald Trump Says He's Retiring The Name 'Crooked' From Hillary Clinton: She's 'Out There Celebrating'
- Donald Trump Bizarrely Says Joe Biden Has 'the Blood of Countless Innocent Victims' on His Hands Due to His Immigration Policies
- Former President Donald Trump Avows To 'Destroy' Cartels In Bizarre Truth Social Statement
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
This isn't the first time President Trump has vowed to change the name of the body of water that borders Mexico and the United States. On January 7, 2025, he floated the idea during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Flo.
"We are going be changing — the the opposite of Biden closing everything up and getting rid of 50 to 60 trillion worth of assets — we’ll be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring," he told the reporters. "That covers a lot of territory. The Gulf of America. What a beautiful name."
Renaming the Gulf of Mexico is one of many executive orders he claimed he would be enacting in the first days of his presidency.
He also vowed to declare a national emergency at the border and to continue building the border wall. He further claimed he would sign an executive order that the government only recognizes two sexes — male and female. Other swift actions will reportedly include ending birthright citizenship and striking down certain electric vehicle mandates.
"With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense," he claimed. "It’s all about common sense."