10 of Donald Trump's Cringiest and Most Awkward Rally Moments Before Election Day
On October 21, Donald Trump held a rally in Greenville, N.C., during which he made a new claim about Kamala Harris amid concerns about his own mental fitness.
"She's a cognitive mess and no one wants to talk about it," he said of his presidential election rival.
Following the comment, several internet users slammed Trump and told him he must be "talking about himself" due to his reported mental deterioration.
Donald Trump Commented About Arnold Palmer's Private Part
Trump raised eyebrows at his Latrobe, Pa., rally on October 19 when he began talking about Arnold Palmer's private part. He said it would be more fun if the late pro-golfer, who died in 2016, could join him on stage because he was "all man."
"When he took the showers with other pros, they came out of there. They said, 'Oh my God. That's unbelievable,'" he continued while laughing. "I had to say. We have women that are highly sophisticated here, but they used to look at Arnold as a man."
Donald Trump Failed to Pronounce 'Assyrians' Correctly
The ex-POTUS had an awkward blunder during a rally in Arizona.
"Also, we have many Asur-Asians in our room," Trump said, mispronouncing the Christian indigenous group's name, Assyrians. "We have some incredible people in our room."
Sam Darmo, a co-founder of Assyrians for Trump who was present at the rally, said, "Thank you, President Trump, for making a mistake in our name. Because you know what? Assyrians became very famous. More Americans know who the Assyrians are today than they did back on Sunday."
He Made Up a Word
While at a rally in Coachella, Calif., the 78-year-old presidential candidate stirred the pot for making up a word in his speech.
"I will very quickly 'defleet,'" said Trump. "We are going to take inflation. And we are going to deflate it. We are going to deflate inflation. We are going to defeat inflation."
Donald Trump Encountered a Heckler
On October 12, Trump bizarrely screamed at a heckler at his rally in Coachella, Calif.
"Back home to mommy," Trump, who previously declared he would keep women safe, yelled.
He added, "She goes back home to mommy. 'Was that you, darling?' And then she gets the h--- knocked out of her," he said to the crowd as they booed and jeered at the protester. "Her mother's a big fan of ours. You know that, right? Her father. Her mother."
He Stumbled Over His Words Again
At a rally in Nevada, the right-wing politician fueled the dementia rumors surrounding him after he mixed up his words again.
"The respect they so dearly," he said. "They dearly...look you know that."
Donald Trump Said He Did Not Need a Teleprompter
"My teleprompter people are doing a great job. Thank god I don't use teleprompters. A sign fell on top of it," he said while moving a board off his screen during his Nevada rally on October 11.
Donald Trump Spoke Positively About His Body
During a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, Trump talked big about his physique, leaving people raising their eyebrows.
"I didn't have to be here. I could be in a beautiful beach," he told the crowd. "I could be in a gorgeous beach somewhere in the world. The sun beaming down in this beautiful body in a bathing suit."
Is He a Dance Machine?
Trump showed off his squeaky, awkward dance moves during his Butler, Pa., rally on October 5, leaving many horrified. At the time, the ex-president jerked his arms back and forth as he enjoyed the crowd's cheer.
"How can anyone look at Trump and not be disgusted, repulsed, nauseated, and betrayed?" one user said, while a second person said, "It's just agonizing to watch him, much less hear him."
He delivered the same moves at his Scranton, Pa., campaign rally on October 9.
Donald Trump Bizarrely Reacted to People Leaving His Rally Early
In September, Trump was accused of having a flare-up when he insisted that people who got up from their seats were not leaving his rally early, despite reports to the contrary.
One said, "It's all in your imagination."
"The slow ugly death of the maga fanatics party," a second said.