Donald Trump Gushes Over Sydney Sweeney After Reports Claim She's a Registered Republican: 'Her Ad Is Fantastic'

Donald Trump just gave a big thumbs-up to Sydney Sweeney — and her new ad. While heading back to Washington, D.C., from Bedminster, N.J., on Sunday, August 3, the former president was asked what he thought about reports claiming the Euphoria star is a Republican.

“That’s what I wouldn’t have known, but I’m glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic,” Trump said in a clip posted by Rapid Response 47 via X. “You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans,” he added, hinting at what he claims is a silent majority of right-leaning voters in Hollywood.

Source: @RapidResponse47/X Donald Trump said he loves Sydney Sweeney’s new ad.

According to reports that surfaced over the weekend, Sweeney is registered as a Republican in Florida. Voter records show she filed her registration on June 14, 2024 — just a few months before Trump won a second term in office — after purchasing a mansion in the Florida Keys.

But that’s not the only thing getting attention: Sweeney recently starred in a controversial American Eagle ad that instantly went viral, dividing the internet and sparking accusations of racist undertones. One version of the ad read, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” alongside a sultry photo of The White Lotus actress.

Source: MEGA Reports claimed Sweeney is a registered Republican in Florida.

In the extended campaign, Sweeney said, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My genes are blue.” The ad triggered immediate backlash, with many accusing the brand — and Sweeney — of leaning into white nationalist messaging.

Source: American Eagle/YouTube

“This ad wasn’t just a commercial. It was a love letter to white nationalism and eugenic fantasies, and Sydney Sweeney knew it,” one critic posted on X.

Source: MEGA The actress' American Eagle commercial went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Another user hit back at the backlash, saying, “What the left hates most about this ad isn’t the beautiful white woman, it’s the fact American Eagle had the b---- to disobey the far left’s control of what they allow on TV. This ad shows that the left is losing their power and that's what's making them furious.” A third chimed in with, “The Woke don’t like Beautiful White Women. That’s what it is.”

The controversy marks just the latest political firestorm for Sweeney. Back in 2022, the Anyone But You actress caught heat for celebrating her mom’s birthday with family members who were spotted wearing red hats resembling Trump’s “Make America Great Again” merch.

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney hasn’t publicly addressed the political claims.