or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Gushes Over Sydney Sweeney After Reports Claim She's a Registered Republican: 'Her Ad Is Fantastic'

trump praised sydney sweeney ad
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump praised Sydney Sweeney, who is apparently a registered Republican.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 4 2025, Published 8:31 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump just gave a big thumbs-up to Sydney Sweeney — and her new ad.

While heading back to Washington, D.C., from Bedminster, N.J., on Sunday, August 3, the former president was asked what he thought about reports claiming the Euphoria star is a Republican.

Article continues below advertisement

“That’s what I wouldn’t have known, but I’m glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic,” Trump said in a clip posted by Rapid Response 47 via X.

“You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans,” he added, hinting at what he claims is a silent majority of right-leaning voters in Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump gushed over sweeney
Source: @RapidResponse47/X

Donald Trump said he loves Sydney Sweeney’s new ad.

Article continues below advertisement

According to reports that surfaced over the weekend, Sweeney is registered as a Republican in Florida. Voter records show she filed her registration on June 14, 2024 — just a few months before Trump won a second term in office — after purchasing a mansion in the Florida Keys.

Article continues below advertisement

But that’s not the only thing getting attention: Sweeney recently starred in a controversial American Eagle ad that instantly went viral, dividing the internet and sparking accusations of racist undertones.

One version of the ad read, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” alongside a sultry photo of The White Lotus actress.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Reports claimed Sweeney is a registered Republican in Florida.
Source: MEGA

Reports claimed Sweeney is a registered Republican in Florida.

Article continues below advertisement

In the extended campaign, Sweeney said, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My genes are blue.”

The ad triggered immediate backlash, with many accusing the brand — and Sweeney — of leaning into white nationalist messaging.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: American Eagle/YouTube
MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“This ad wasn’t just a commercial. It was a love letter to white nationalism and eugenic fantasies, and Sydney Sweeney knew it,” one critic posted on X.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The actress' American Eagle commercial went viral for all the wrong reasons.
Source: MEGA

The actress' American Eagle commercial went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Article continues below advertisement

Another user hit back at the backlash, saying, “What the left hates most about this ad isn’t the beautiful white woman, it’s the fact American Eagle had the b---- to disobey the far left’s control of what they allow on TV. This ad shows that the left is losing their power and that's what's making them furious.”

A third chimed in with, “The Woke don’t like Beautiful White Women. That’s what it is.”

Article continues below advertisement

The controversy marks just the latest political firestorm for Sweeney.

Back in 2022, the Anyone But You actress caught heat for celebrating her mom’s birthday with family members who were spotted wearing red hats resembling Trump’s “Make America Great Again” merch.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Sydney Sweeney hasn’t publicly addressed the political claims.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney hasn’t publicly addressed the political claims.

At the time, Sweeney took to social media to try and clear the air.

“An innocent celebration … has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention,” she said in a statement, asking the public to “stop making assumptions.”

Sweeney hasn’t commented on the voter registration claims as of this writing.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.