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Donald Trump Says He Likes to ‘Hang Out With Losers’ During Rambling Speech: ‘I Hate Guys Who Are Very Successful’

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump jokes during a recent speech that he likes to 'hang out with losers.'

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March 28 2026, Published 5:54 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump revealed he loves to spend time with "losers" during a speech he made on March 27.

The president, 79, joked about keeping his circle small and tight with futile individuals.

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Source: @Acyn/X

Donald Trump said he likes to surround himself with unsuccessful people.

"I've watched a a lot of great leaders... you don't have to wait a lifetime to see if someone is a winner or a loser," he told an audience on Friday.

"It's a good thing to have a lot of losers. I hang out with losers because it makes be feel better. I hate guys that are very, very successful and you have to listen to their success stories. I like people that like to listen to my success," Trump went on.

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Users Laughed at Donald Trump's Admission

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Source: @Acyn/X

Donald Trump was blasted by users on X.

Viewers couldn't help but laugh at the POTUS' admission, claiming he openly confessed to hiring unfit people to run the government.

"Trump just admitted—out loud, on camera—that he deliberately surrounds himself with losers because successful people make him feel small," one user wrote on X.

"The level of narcissism required to say this to a room full of people is next level. And the crowd just laughs, too oblivious to realize he's calling them all losers right to their faces," another fan chimed in.

"Is his entire cabinet listening? You are all a bunch of losers," one quipped.

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image of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump seemingly fell asleep during recent meetings.

"He’s basically admitting to the world that he keeps incompetent people around him ... because they remain loyal, even while he drives the country into the ground," added someone else. "That’s the most honest thing he’s ever said."

"That perfectly explains the composition of his cabinet," another person interjected on social media.

Donald Trump's Health Has Recently Become a Cause for Concern

image of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's health has been questioned in recent months.

Concerns over the politician's health are surfacing once again as he's often seen at public events covering his bruised hands with makeup or bandages.

He's also been spotted struggling to stay awake during Cabinet meetings in the past. In a January interview with the Wall Street Journal, he denied allegations that he's fallen asleep while working, claiming he's simply resting his pupils for a brief minute.

"I'll just close. It's very relaxing to me," Trump told the publication. "Sometimes they'll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they'll catch me with the blink."

When White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was once asked if Trump was actually asleep during an early December 2025 summit, she insisted he was simply "listening attentively."

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