or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Donald Trump
OK LogoHEALTH

Donald Trump Denies Dozing Off During 'Pretty Boring' Cabinet Meeting, Claims He 'Just Closed' His Eyes as Dementia Rumors Swirl

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump denied dozing off during a 'pretty boring' cabinet meeting.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 29 2026, Published 2:31 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump made changes to a recent cabinet meeting after the last one "got pretty boring" and had him "closing" his eyes.

“So, with that, we are going to ask a couple of people to say a few words. And we’re not going to go through the whole table because the last time we had a press conference, it lasted for three hours,” Trump, 79, addressed the group, a news outlet reported on Thursday, January 29.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @CalltoActivism/X
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Maintains He 'Didn't Sleep' During 'Very Boring' Cabinet Meeting

Photo of Donald Trump admitted the last cabinet meeting got 'pretty boring.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump admitted the last cabinet meeting got 'pretty boring.'

“And some people said, ‘He closed his eyes.’ Look, it got pretty boring. I love these people, I love these people, but there’s a lot of people! It was a little bit on the boring side," he admitted.

The businessman defended himself, claiming he "didn't sleep," instead, he "just closed" his eyes.

"Because I wanted to get the h--- out of here! Some of them-, and I didn’t sleep by the way, I don’t sleep much. But you know, it’s funny, some of them got me in a blink," he ranted. "And besides that, Marco [Rubio], between these two guys, if I was sleeping, they’d be waking me up. They’d be knocking me, 'Come on, you got to wake up, boss.' But no, we’ve had great meeting... look, we’re the most transparent presidency by far. And I love going around the room, but we’re going to pick a few people."

Article continues below advertisement

The White House Pushed Back on Donald Trump Health Concerns

Photo of Donald Trump has been caught closing his eyes on various occasions.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been caught closing his eyes on various occasions.

Speculation about Trump's sleeping habits has grown in recent months, though the White House continues to push back.

White House Assistant Press Secretary Liz Huston dismissed an article claiming Trump was dozing off, saying, "The Daily Beast is a trash publication spreading lies daily about President Trump."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Couldn't Recall the Term 'Alzheimer's'

Photo of Donald Trump couldn't recall the term 'Alzheimer's' during an interview earlier this week.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump couldn't recall the term 'Alzheimer's' during an interview earlier this week.

Trump made headlines earlier this week during an interview with New York Magazine, when he awkwardly couldn't remember the term "Alzheimer's" while recalling the neurological disorder his father, Fred Trump, died from.

"At a certain age, about 86, 87, he started getting, what do they call it?" the businessman asked out loud, before turning to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt for the answer.

Donald Trump Confirmed He Doesn't Have Alzheimer's

Photo of Donald Trump said Alzheimer's wasn't something he 'thought about.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said Alzheimer's wasn't something he 'thought about.'

"Alzheimer’s," she responded, to which Donald replied, "Well, I don’t have it."

Trump claimed the health condition wasn't something he thought about, adding, "You know why? Because whatever it is, my attitude is whatever."

"Genetically, I’m in great shape," he told the outlet. "My mother and her family lived very long, well into their 90s. No heart disease in my family. No this, no that."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.