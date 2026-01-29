Donald Trump Denies Dozing Off During 'Pretty Boring' Cabinet Meeting, Claims He 'Just Closed' His Eyes as Dementia Rumors Swirl

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump made changes to a recent cabinet meeting after the last one "got pretty boring" and had him "closing" his eyes. “So, with that, we are going to ask a couple of people to say a few words. And we’re not going to go through the whole table because the last time we had a press conference, it lasted for three hours,” Trump, 79, addressed the group, a news outlet reported on Thursday, January 29.

Donald Trump Maintains He 'Didn't Sleep' During 'Very Boring' Cabinet Meeting

Source: MEGA Donald Trump admitted the last cabinet meeting got 'pretty boring.'

“And some people said, ‘He closed his eyes.’ Look, it got pretty boring. I love these people, I love these people, but there’s a lot of people! It was a little bit on the boring side," he admitted. The businessman defended himself, claiming he "didn't sleep," instead, he "just closed" his eyes. "Because I wanted to get the h--- out of here! Some of them-, and I didn’t sleep by the way, I don’t sleep much. But you know, it’s funny, some of them got me in a blink," he ranted. "And besides that, Marco [Rubio], between these two guys, if I was sleeping, they’d be waking me up. They’d be knocking me, 'Come on, you got to wake up, boss.' But no, we’ve had great meeting... look, we’re the most transparent presidency by far. And I love going around the room, but we’re going to pick a few people."

The White House Pushed Back on Donald Trump Health Concerns

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has been caught closing his eyes on various occasions.

Speculation about Trump's sleeping habits has grown in recent months, though the White House continues to push back. White House Assistant Press Secretary Liz Huston dismissed an article claiming Trump was dozing off, saying, "The Daily Beast is a trash publication spreading lies daily about President Trump."

Donald Trump Couldn't Recall the Term 'Alzheimer's'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump couldn't recall the term 'Alzheimer's' during an interview earlier this week.

Trump made headlines earlier this week during an interview with New York Magazine, when he awkwardly couldn't remember the term "Alzheimer's" while recalling the neurological disorder his father, Fred Trump, died from. "At a certain age, about 86, 87, he started getting, what do they call it?" the businessman asked out loud, before turning to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt for the answer.

Donald Trump Confirmed He Doesn't Have Alzheimer's

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said Alzheimer's wasn't something he 'thought about.'