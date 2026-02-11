Donald Trump Draws Criticism After Avoiding Questions During Cabinet Meeting

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump held a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, January 29, but he chose not to take questions from reporters, sparking significant online reactions.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump held a Cabinet meeting without taking questions from reporters.

During the meeting, which lasted about 30 minutes, Trump addressed various agency heads. However, when it was Kristi Noem's turn to speak, he moved on without allowing her to address the room. This decision raised eyebrows, particularly given Noem's current challenges regarding federal immigration operations in Minnesota, which have resulted in two U.S. citizen deaths. Pressure is mounting for her resignation, which prompted Trump to send Border Czar Tom Homan to oversee ICE operations in the region. The absence of questions directed at Noem seemed to signal a deliberate attempt by Trump to distance himself from her. Commentators on social media quickly interpreted this silence as a sign that the president does not want to provide her with a platform during such a controversial period.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump didn't allow for Kristi Noem to speak.

Additionally, Attorney General Pam Bondi was present during the meeting but also remained silent. Her attendance came just a day after the FBI searched an election office in Georgia, a location central to right-wing conspiracy theories surrounding Trump’s 2020 election loss. Bondi’s quiet presence indicated a similar distancing tactic by the president.

Trump’s Cabinet meeting itself was marked by an interesting dynamic. He opened the meeting with a lengthy speech, joking about a previous meeting's boredom and acknowledging that some attendees noticed him closing his eyes during discussions. “I didn’t sleep. I just closed them because I wanted to get the h--- out of there,” Trump said, prompting laughter from attendees.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump led the meeting with remarks and jokes but avoided key issues.

Cabinet members, including Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, and State Secretary Marco Rubio, did not have the opportunity to address pressing matters or respond to the scrutiny surrounding their roles. While Trump praised their work, he did not delve deeper into the issues at hand.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Trump briefly turned the floor over to Vice President J.D. Vance for closing remarks before dismissing the gathering. Reporters shouted questions as they left, but Trump did not respond, leaving critical issues such as the situations in Minnesota and Georgia unaddressed.

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance took over the meeting while critical issues went unaddressed.