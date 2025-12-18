Donald Trump 'Hates' That His Staffers Stole the Spotlight With Their 'Vanity Fair' Photoshoot, Claims Insider: 'He's Mad About the Ego Grab'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is reportedly fuming after being caught off guard by a recent Vanity Fair photoshoot and profile spotlighting several of his top aides — a move he allegedly believes shifted attention away from him. “He takes credit for everything, and he hates it when anyone else tries to shine,” a White House insider shared with Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack. “This was pure self-promotion, and he noticed immediately.”

Donald Trump was reportedly upset over a 'Vanity Fair' photoshoot.

The high-gloss feature, set to be released on January 10, 2026, reportedly includes J.D. Vance, Elon Musk, Marco Rubio, Karoline Leavitt, Stephen Miller and other familiar faces. According to sources, Trump viewed the lineup as a calculated flex. “Trump saw right through it,” another insider claimed. “He doesn’t forgive or forget when people try to make themselves look important at his expense.”

These photos from Vanity Fair are masterpieces in showcasing the faces of evil. Their photographer should win the Pulitzer Prize award. pic.twitter.com/L5KVu3XMs2 — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) December 17, 2025

Insiders said comments made in the profile — including White House chief of staff Susie Wiles describing Trump as having an “alcoholic personality” and labeling Vance a “conspiracy theorist for a decade” — barely registered compared to the visual impact of the shoot itself.

Insiders said he felt sidelined by his own staff.

“He knows this was their chance to shine, and he got none of the credit,” a senior aide explained. “He’s watching every move now — loyalty isn’t optional in Trump’s world. Cross him, and you feel it.”

Another source echoed that view, stressing that the frustration wasn’t about the story’s substance but about ambition. “Trump is obsessed with who’s loyal and who’s using him,” the insider added. They added, “He’s not mad about the story — he’s mad about the ego grab.”

The shoot featured several high-profile aides.

Sources also stated that Trump was unaware of the photoshoot beforehand. “No one asked, insiders claim, because they already knew the answer would have been no,” the source added.

As OK! previously reported, Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently claimed many Republicans privately mock Trump while publicly falling in line out of fear. During her interview, host Lesley Stahl asked, “Behind the scenes, do they talk differently?” “Yes,” Greene replied.

Donald Trump's colleagues make fun of him behind his back, Marjorie Taylor Greene said.

The congresswoman — once a fierce Trump ally before their public falling-out earlier this year — said she personally witnessed GOP lawmakers ridicule Trump until he secured the 2024 Republican nomination. "I watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks, making fun of me constantly for supporting him, to when he won the primary in 2024, they all started, excuse my language, Lesley, kissing his a--, and decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time," she revealed.