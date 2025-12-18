or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump 'Hates' That His Staffers Stole the Spotlight With Their 'Vanity Fair' Photoshoot, Claims Insider: 'He's Mad About the Ego Grab'

rob and michele reiner found dead early morning
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is reportedly furious after a 'Vanity Fair' photoshoot spotlighted his staffers.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 18 2025, Updated 11:51 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is reportedly fuming after being caught off guard by a recent Vanity Fair photoshoot and profile spotlighting several of his top aides — a move he allegedly believes shifted attention away from him.

“He takes credit for everything, and he hates it when anyone else tries to shine,” a White House insider shared with Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack. “This was pure self-promotion, and he noticed immediately.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump was reportedly upset over a 'Vanity Fair' photoshoot.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was reportedly upset over a 'Vanity Fair' photoshoot.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

The high-gloss feature, set to be released on January 10, 2026, reportedly includes J.D. Vance, Elon Musk, Marco Rubio, Karoline Leavitt, Stephen Miller and other familiar faces. According to sources, Trump viewed the lineup as a calculated flex.

“Trump saw right through it,” another insider claimed. “He doesn’t forgive or forget when people try to make themselves look important at his expense.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Vanity Fair
Article continues below advertisement

Insiders said comments made in the profile — including White House chief of staff Susie Wiles describing Trump as having an “alcoholic personality” and labeling Vance a “conspiracy theorist for a decade” — barely registered compared to the visual impact of the shoot itself.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Insiders said he felt sidelined by his own staff.
Source: MEGA

Insiders said he felt sidelined by his own staff.

Article continues below advertisement

“He knows this was their chance to shine, and he got none of the credit,” a senior aide explained. “He’s watching every move now — loyalty isn’t optional in Trump’s world. Cross him, and you feel it.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Another source echoed that view, stressing that the frustration wasn’t about the story’s substance but about ambition.

“Trump is obsessed with who’s loyal and who’s using him,” the insider added.

They added, “He’s not mad about the story — he’s mad about the ego grab.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The shoot featured several high-profile aides.
Source: MEGA

The shoot featured several high-profile aides.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources also stated that Trump was unaware of the photoshoot beforehand.

“No one asked, insiders claim, because they already knew the answer would have been no,” the source added.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently claimed many Republicans privately mock Trump while publicly falling in line out of fear.

During her interview, host Lesley Stahl asked, “Behind the scenes, do they talk differently?”

“Yes,” Greene replied.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump's colleagues make fun of him behind his back, Marjorie Taylor Greene said.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's colleagues make fun of him behind his back, Marjorie Taylor Greene said.

Article continues below advertisement

The congresswoman — once a fierce Trump ally before their public falling-out earlier this year — said she personally witnessed GOP lawmakers ridicule Trump until he secured the 2024 Republican nomination.

"I watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks, making fun of me constantly for supporting him, to when he won the primary in 2024, they all started, excuse my language, Lesley, kissing his a--, and decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time," she revealed.

With Trump maintaining what Stahl described as “almost-solid support” in Congress, the journalist pressed further on whether fear was driving that loyalty.

“I think they’re terrified to step out of line and get a nasty Truth Social post on them, yes,” Greene said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.