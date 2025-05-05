Donald Trump Throws a Hissy Fit After Getting Roasted by 'Total Loser' Karl Rove

Before posting the “offensive” image, Trump noted on Tuesday, April 29, that he would like to be Francis’ replacement at the Vatican. “I’d like to be pope. That’d be my number one choice,” he told the press.

Aside from his Pope picture, Rove slammed Trump’s management of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the father from Maryland who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador’s CECOT mega-prison. Regardless of the mix-up, Trump’s administration has refused to bring Garcia home and insisted he’s a member of criminal gang MS-13 without having any evidence to support the claim.

“This guy from Maryland — I don’t know if he’s a good guy or a bad guy, I don’t know if he’s a gang member not,” Rove claimed. “The fact is, bring him back to the United States. Lay out the facts in a court of law, and get it done.”