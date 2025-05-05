Donald Trump Throws a Hissy Fit After Getting Roasted by 'Total Loser' Karl Rove
Donald Trump unleashed on Republican strategist Karl Rove after he criticized the Trump administration.
In an interview on Fox News on May 4, Rove called Trump “Mr. Scrooge," noting his economic approval was going down due to his tariffs.
“We elected him for a variety of reasons that were important: inflation, the border, DEI, the military, respect for America,” Rove said. “[But] things like tweeting out a picture of you as the pope is deeply offensive to a great many people.”
As OK! reported, on May 2, Trump shared an captionless AI-generated image of himself as the pope, fresh on the heels of Pope Francis’ death on April 21.
Before posting the “offensive” image, Trump noted on Tuesday, April 29, that he would like to be Francis’ replacement at the Vatican. “I’d like to be pope. That’d be my number one choice,” he told the press.
Aside from his Pope picture, Rove slammed Trump’s management of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the father from Maryland who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador’s CECOT mega-prison. Regardless of the mix-up, Trump’s administration has refused to bring Garcia home and insisted he’s a member of criminal gang MS-13 without having any evidence to support the claim.
“This guy from Maryland — I don’t know if he’s a good guy or a bad guy, I don’t know if he’s a gang member not,” Rove claimed. “The fact is, bring him back to the United States. Lay out the facts in a court of law, and get it done.”
Rove added he feels this is having a negative impact on Trump’s approval rating in regards to immigration.
“That shows discernment of the American people,” he shared. “Bring him back and do it the right way, and the American people will give you better credit.”
Rove, who served as President George W. Bush’s deputy chief of staff, also discussed Trump’s economy not being in a good place.
“It’s inflation — the president is saying gas is $1.90,” Rove noted. “I just filled up my tank. It ain’t $1.90. We do not have inflation tamped down to 2 percent, and we run the risk of having a jump up —at least in a one-time way — if these tariffs are put in place."
Trump took to Truth Social to respond to Rove’s comments about him, writing, “I don’t need to have Karl Rove of Fox News to tell me what to do. The guy’s a total Loser who’s been wrong about almost everything!”
As OK! previously shared, Trump is standing behind his tariffs policy. “Tariffs ... They are beautiful for us if you can use them, get away with using them. It will make us very rich. We will be paying off debt, lowering your taxes substantially, because so much money will be taken in…” he stated.