'Incredibly Stupid' Donald Trump Eviscerated for Saying Tariffs Are 'Beautiful' If You Can 'Get Away With Using Them': 'It Will Make Us Very Rich'

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: @newsnation/X

Donald Trump was slammed for saying tariffs are 'beautiful' on May 1.

By:

May 1 2025, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

Another day, another dumb remark from Donald Trump.

The president, 78, went on a tangent about tariffs while speaking at The White House on Thursday, May 1.

"Tariffs ... They are beautiful for us if you can use them, get away with using them. It will make us very rich. We will be paying off debt, lowering your taxes substantially, because so much money will be taken in…" he rambled on in a clip seen on X.

incredibly stupid donald trump eviscerated
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump went on a tangent about tariffs on May 1.

Of course, people couldn't believe Trump's latest statement as he has made a series of steep protective tariffs affecting nearly all goods imported into the U.S.

One person wrote, "HE IS SO INCREDIBLY STUPID," while another said, "If he says some evil s--- is 'beautiful' one more time, I'm gonna overturn some shelves."

A third person added, "So I'm gonna pay more to make myself rich? That math ain't mathin."

incredibly stupid donald trump eviscerated
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed he's a money guru.

As OK! previously reported, two days prior on Tuesday, April 29, Trump claimed to know more about money than Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

"Mortgage rates are actually down slightly even though I have a guy in the fed that I'm not a huge fan of," Trump told the crowd but didn't mention Powell's name. "He should reduce interest rates."

"We should have interest rates go down, it would be positive. But it's not gonna matter that much because ultimately what we're creating has much more to do with other things than it does pure interest rates," he alleged. "But it would be nice for people wanting to buy homes and things."

incredibly stupid donald trump eviscerated
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump celebrated his first 100 days in the White House.

But critics were quick to remind him about his failed Atlantic City casinos filing for bankruptcy on several occasions.

"He talks interest rates like he talks policy — loud, wrong and straight out of a bankrupt casino owner's playbook," one hater snubbed after a video of the president's words went viral on X, as another added: "He had a better grasp of interest rates than anyone else, which led him to bankrupt several companies and casinos."

"The problem with Trump’s shrinking economy and rising prices — is adjusting interest rates either way is a problem. Stagflation," a third individual alleged, while a fourth noted: "Trump knows more about bankruptcy, that's for sure."

incredibly stupid donald trump eviscerated
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called tariffs 'beautiful.'

