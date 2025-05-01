'Incredibly Stupid' Donald Trump Eviscerated for Saying Tariffs Are 'Beautiful' If You Can 'Get Away With Using Them': 'It Will Make Us Very Rich'

Another day, another dumb remark from Donald Trump.

The president, 78, went on a tangent about tariffs while speaking at The White House on Thursday, May 1.

"Tariffs ... They are beautiful for us if you can use them, get away with using them. It will make us very rich. We will be paying off debt, lowering your taxes substantially, because so much money will be taken in…" he rambled on in a clip seen on X.