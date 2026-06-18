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Donald Trump Humiliated by Fly in Embarrassing Moment

Composite photo of Donald Trump and a fly.
Source: Unsplash; MEGA

'I wanted to get that little sucker,' said the president.

June 18 2026, Published 3:34 p.m. ET

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Not to be outdone by his former Vice President Mike Pence, President Donald Trump suffered a highly publicized, embarrassing moment when a fly landed and perched on his head for about a minute during his live G7 press conference in Évian-les-Bains, France, on Wednesday, June 18.

The insect landed right as Trump transitioned his speech to praise the United States' "resilient economy."

"The word affordability is a fake word made up by the Democrats. Here's why it's fake: they made it up. Because I inherited these prices," the 80-year-old said just before the fly landed on him.

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Source: @atrupar

"And when I had my first news conference. First day! They started screaming affordability, the Democrats. Affordability! Affordability! They're screaming. I say, 'What's that all about?' They gave it to me. They gave it to me," Trump continued as the fly contemplated its next move.

The fly stayed nestled on the front of his hair for roughly 60 seconds before a hand gesture swatted it back into the air, where it continued to hover nearby.

“Trump, incoherently ranting, tries to kill a fly by hitting his chest but misses,” observed independent journalist Aaron Rupar, who posted the video of the POTUS flanked by acolytes, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

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Image of Social media users mocked Donald Trump and Marco Rubio after the viral fly moment.
Source: MEGA

Social media users mocked Donald Trump and Marco Rubio after the viral fly moment.

“Trump: ‘I wanted to get that little sucker.’ Is he pointing at … Marco Rubio!?” quipped another.

“Flies love decaying trash,” quipped an anti-Trump activist.

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Image of Donald Trump's viral moment was compared to the time a fly landed on Mike Pence's head during his debate against Kamala Harris.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's viral moment was compared to the time a fly landed on Mike Pence's head during his debate against Kamala Harris.

“'Trump tries to kill a fly by hitting his chest but misses’ pretty much sums up the recent Middle East conflict,” noted another of the president’s widely scorned 14-point deal with Iran.

“I mean, he’s basically a corpse at this point. Probably best to just get used to the flies,” suggested another.

The buzzy incident recalled the time when a housefly landed on Pence's head and sat there undisturbed for about two minutes during the October 7, 2020, vice presidential debate against Kamala Harris in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Image of 'Maybe it was the same fly that set up shop on Mike Pence's head,' a social media user joked.
Source: MEGA

'Maybe it was the same fly that set up shop on Mike Pence's head,' a social media user joked.

Pence’s unusual moment immediately went viral, spawning parody accounts and merchandise.

And while it's likely Pence's pet is no longer with us, one commenter suggested otherwise after Trump's unexpected visitor.

“Maybe it was the same fly that set up shop on Mike Pence's head,” joked another social media observer of Trump’s buzz-worthy new accessory.

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