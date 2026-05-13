Donald Trump's Receding Hairline Exposed During Windy Departure to China: See Photos
May 13 2026, Published 3:50 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's hair was having a moment on Tuesday, May 12, when he was about to depart for his trip to China.
The politician, 79, seemed to be having a bad hair day before he left on Marine One for his visit to Beijing to meet with President Xi Jinping.
Donald Trump's Hair Was Misbehaving During His Talk With Reporters
Before he boarded his jet to Asia, the POTUS spoke with reporters in front of the White House where his receding hairline was front and center.
His blond tresses violently swayed in the wind as he made his way to the plane and at one point, his balding head was briefly seen.
Donald Trump's Hair Is 'by Design'
His floppy mane wavered back and forth in the breeze and his mustard yellow tie was also caught in the wind as he spoke with press.
Trump has been known for his wild hairdos throughout his presidency, with biographer Michael Wolff even once suggested his hairstyle is "by design."
Wolff told “The Daily Beast” podcast last year how Trump used his interesting appearance to have an advantage over Joe Biden during the 2024 election.
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Donald Trump's Appearance Was Compared to Joe Biden's
“He looks gray,” Wolff said of Biden, 83 . “He’s washed out. You know, his hair is — what’s left of it — is gray. The skin is gray. The suits are gray.”
“And Trump would point out, ‘Look at him,’” the author went on. “‘Nobody even sees him. Everybody notices me.’”
“Which is absolutely true,” Wolff elaborated. “And side by side, you know, who do you notice? You notice this guy, this appalling-looking guy who is Donald Trump, and not just the relatively normal old man-looking guy that Biden was.”
POTUS Once Slammed 'TIME' Magazine for Using Unpleasant Image of His Hair
“He looks that way because he thinks that’s an effective way to look,” the writer said.
Trump has always been peculiar about his golden mane as he once even ripped into TIME magazine when they used a seemingly bad photo of his hair.
The publication wrote about Trump's peace plan for the Middle East in October 2025 and the businessman took to Truth Social to bash the cover story.
"TIME magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time," he wrote online, adding he wasn't pleased by the low-angle shot the outlet used for the article.
"They 'disappeared' my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one," Trump whined.