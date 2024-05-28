10 Craziest Moments From Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial: From Ex-POTUS' Nickname to Stormy Daniels' Graphic Testimony

Defense witness Robert Costello faced Judge Juan Merchan's wrath due to his "contemptuous" behavior in the Manhattan court during Donald Trump's hush money trial.

Costello, a former federal prosecutor, became frustrated due to the judge sustaining prosecutors' objections. He repeatedly said "jeez" and "ridiculous" throughout his time on the stand.

"I'm the only one who can strike testimony in the courtroom," said Judge Merchan. "If you don't like my ruling, you don't give me side-eye and you don't roll your eyes. Do you understand that?"

Although Costello said he understood, he angered the judge more by staring at him.

According to court transcripts, Judge Merchan told Costello that his conduct was scornful and he be removed from the stand if the defense witness stared him down again.