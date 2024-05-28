10 Craziest Moments From Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial: From Ex-POTUS' Nickname to Stormy Daniels' Graphic Testimony
Defense Witness Robert Costello Infuriated the Judge
Defense witness Robert Costello faced Judge Juan Merchan's wrath due to his "contemptuous" behavior in the Manhattan court during Donald Trump's hush money trial.
Costello, a former federal prosecutor, became frustrated due to the judge sustaining prosecutors' objections. He repeatedly said "jeez" and "ridiculous" throughout his time on the stand.
"I'm the only one who can strike testimony in the courtroom," said Judge Merchan. "If you don't like my ruling, you don't give me side-eye and you don't roll your eyes. Do you understand that?"
Although Costello said he understood, he angered the judge more by staring at him.
According to court transcripts, Judge Merchan told Costello that his conduct was scornful and he be removed from the stand if the defense witness stared him down again.
Donald Trump Reportedly Fell Asleep Multiple Times
The ex-president fell asleep multiple times in court over the past few weeks.
"Sometimes he is sleeping. That is a 100 percent true. I’ve seen it. People around him have confirmed to me that he has been sleeping at times that we have said he is," New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman told said on the Wednesday, May 1, episode of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins.
"However, sometimes he is closing his eyes, and I’ve talked to people around him about this too, because that is how he tries to just basically stay calm and deal with it. And whether that then leads to sleep or whatever, who knows? But he is sitting there with his eyes closed for long periods of time. It’s not always sleeping," she continued. "I think it is a compartmentalization method. And he’s pretty good at compartmentalizing."
Donald Trump Was Held in Contempt of Court Twice
Judge Merchan held Trump in contempt of court twice since the trial began.
On April 25, the judge ordered Trump to pay a $9,000 fine for violating his gag order exactly nine times. He slapped him with another fine on May 6 following Trump's April 22 phone interview.
"It is apparent that monetary fines have not, and will not, suffice to deter Defendant from violating this Court's lawful orders," Judge Merchan wrote.
Another violation will lead to Trump's incarceration, the judge warned.
Donald Trump Was Worried About Stormy Daniels' Story Leaking
In one of Michael Cohen's testimonies, Trump's former lawyer claimed that his former boss was worried about women voters due to his alleged connection with Stormy Daniels.
"He said to me, 'This is a disaster, a total disaster. Women are going to hate me. Guys, they think it's cool, but this is going to be a disaster for the campaign,'" Cohen told the court.
Michael Cohen Took the Stand Against His Former Boss
Among the witnesses, Cohen's decision to finally talk back to Trump shocked the public. He told the judge and the people in the Manhattan criminal court that his former boss desperately wanted to silence the adult film actress.
Cohen previously served jail time after pleading guilty to tax evasion, lying to Congress and violations of campaign finance law in 2018.
Michael Cohen Admitted to Stealing From the Trump Organization
Cohen disclosed in a cross-examination of the hush money trial that he stole $60,000 from the Trump Organization by telling Allen Weisselberg, then-Chief Financial Officer, that he needed to be reimbursed for the payment he made to a tech company on the former POTUS' behalf.
"I just felt it was almost like self-help. I wasn't going to let him have the benefit this way as well," Cohen shared, explaining he only did it because he was angry about how his then-boss did not give him a bonus.
Prosecutors and Defense Sparred Over Michael Cohen's Phone Call Testimony
Trump's defense, led by Todd Blanche, forced Cohen to admit that he lied about the 2016 phone call as he wanted to see the 2024 presidential candidate go to jail.
Cohen testified he spoke to Trump in October 2016 to inform him that he had completed the deal with Daniels.
Blanche presented evidence that Cohen received harassing phone calls from a 14-year-old and texted Trump's bodyguard, Keith Schiller, to inform him about it. Schiller left a voicemail, prompting Cohen to call him back.
The communication lasted one minute and 36 seconds.
According to Blanche, Cohen claimed in his testimony that the call was with Trump informing him about the hush money for Daniels — and not with Schiller regarding the phone calls from the unnamed teen.
"Your testimony is still … just so I understand … in that 90 seconds you spoke with Mr. Schiller about the problem you were having with the 14-year-old, got him to agree to take care of it, told him you would send him the number, which you did, but also had time for Mr. Schiller to pass the phone to Mr. Trump and update him on everything going on?" Blanche asked, to which Cohen agreed.
Stormy Daniels Offered a Graphic Testimony
Daniels revisited the alleged 2006 encounter with Trump following their meeting at a celebrity golf tournament.
She started her lurid testimony by revealing how Trump spanked her with a rolled-up magazine, adding that he reportedly stripped down to his underwear after she came out of the suite's bathroom. According to Daniels, they had an "unprotected s--."
There Were Mysterious People in the Courtroom
Aside from the key players in the hush money trial, a group of five women seated in the back row of the courtroom caught everyone's attention. At the end of the hearing, Trump mouthed "thank you" to them.
One of the women said they were not supporters of Trump, although NBC News noted that the former president seemingly recognized the group at the time. The news outlet added that one appeared to heckle Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg quietly when he walked through the courtroom.
Todd Blanche Revealed Michael Cohen's Alleged Insulting Nickname for Donald Trump
While grilling Cohen, Blanche also discussed the Trump Organization's former vice president and his insulting nicknames for the former POTUS, including "S----InPantz."
Trump's defense attorney was referring to Cohen's April tweet, which read, "Hey Von S----InPantz…your attacks of me stink of desperation. We are all hoping that you take the stand in your defense."