Bombshell Confession: Michael Cohen Testifies He Stole $30,000 From the Trump Organization
Michael Cohen, who used to work for Donald Trump, testified on Monday, May 20, that he stole money from The Trump Organization.
While on the stand, Cohen was questioned by Trump attorney Todd Blanche, who asked how he reached the $420,000 amount he was paid in 2017.
Blanche asked Cohen if he was "shorted $100,000" on his bonus that year, to which he said that was correct, confirming he usually got $150,000 as an annual bonus around the holidays.
“So the $50,000 that you got back from RedFinch… you only paid the RedFinch owner $20,000, right?” Blanche asked, to which Cohen replied, "Yes, sir."
In 2014 and 2015, Cohen hired a small tech firm RedFinch to rig online polls in favor of Trump. The company was supposed to get $50,000 for their work, but Cohen testified he met with the owner of RedFinch and paid him $20,000 in cash.
Cohen was then asked how paying $20,000 to the RedFinch owner in cash, explaining he didn't want to take out that much money all at once.
“I don’t recall if it was exactly $20,000,” Cohen clarified, adding that RedFinch wanted the full payment of $50,000, but they accepted the money they got.
"So, you stole from The Trump Organization?" Blanche asked, noting Cohen was paid back $100,000.
"Yes, sir," he replied.
“You didn’t just steal the 30,000, Because it was grossed up, it was 60,000?” Blanche asked.
“Yes, sir,” Cohen said.
Cohen allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to keep quiet about their alleged trysts with Trump, 77, however, he claimed his boss wasn't aware of the hush money payments until the news went viral.
"You told multiple people when it first leaked that President Trump knew nothing about the payment, correct?" Blanche asked Cohen. "You even called Melania, the first lady, and told her that President Trump didn't know about it."
Cohen said he couldn't recall specific conversations but confirmed Trump was in the dark about the payments at the time.