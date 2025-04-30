'Such a Hypocrite': Michelle Obama Shamed for 'Worrying' About Donald Trump's Immigration Policies After Husband Barack Broke Deportation Records

The former first lady was deemed a "hypocrite" by haters after she opened up about how Donald Trump 's immigration policies "worry" her despite her husband, Barack Obama, breaking records by deporting more than 3 million people during his presidency.

"In this current climate, for me it's what's happening to immigrants . It's not the fear for myself anymore," the Becoming author admitted while discussing the topics of race and fear. "I drive around in a four-car motorcade with a police escort. I'm Michelle Obama."

While her husband was one of the toughest deportation president's in American history, she questioned Donald's intentions after he removed 65,682 illegal immigrants within the first 100 days of his second term in office, an official from the Department of Homeland Security told Daily Mail .

"I do still worry about my daughters in the world, even though they are somewhat recognizable," she noted of her and Barack's two children: Malia , 26, and Sasha , 23.

"There's so much bias and so much racism and so much ignorance that fuels those kind of choices," she claimed. "I worry for people of color all over this country, and I don't know that we will have the advocates to protect everybody. That frightens me, it keeps me up at night."

Michelle continued: "My fears are for what I know is happening out there in the streets all over the city and now that we have leadership that is, sort of, indiscriminately determining who belongs and who doesn't and we know that those decisions aren't being made with courts and with due process."