'Such a Hypocrite': Michelle Obama Shamed for 'Worrying' About Donald Trump's Immigration Policies After Husband Barack Broke Deportation Records
Michelle Obama's latest comments aren't sitting well with critics.
The former first lady was deemed a "hypocrite" by haters after she opened up about how Donald Trump's immigration policies "worry" her despite her husband, Barack Obama, breaking records by deporting more than 3 million people during his presidency.
Michelle, 61, addressed Trump's crackdown on illegal immigrants during a guest appearance on the Monday, April 28, episode of Jay Shetty's "On Purpose" podcast alongside her brother, Craig Robinson, 63.
"In this current climate, for me it's what's happening to immigrants. It's not the fear for myself anymore," the Becoming author admitted while discussing the topics of race and fear. "I drive around in a four-car motorcade with a police escort. I'm Michelle Obama."
"I do still worry about my daughters in the world, even though they are somewhat recognizable," she noted of her and Barack's two children: Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23.
While her husband was one of the toughest deportation president's in American history, she questioned Donald's intentions after he removed 65,682 illegal immigrants within the first 100 days of his second term in office, an official from the Department of Homeland Security told Daily Mail.
- 'I Always Tried to Be So Nice and Respectful!': Donald Trump Spirals and Calls Michelle Obama 'Nasty' During Georgia Rally
- VP Kamala Harris Says Donald Trump's Rhetoric Is 'Similar to the Language' of Adolf Hitler
- The View's Whoopi Goldberg and Ana Navarro Argue Whether Americans Should 'Panic' Over Second Donald Trump Term
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"There's so much bias and so much racism and so much ignorance that fuels those kind of choices," she claimed. "I worry for people of color all over this country, and I don't know that we will have the advocates to protect everybody. That frightens me, it keeps me up at night."
Michelle continued: "My fears are for what I know is happening out there in the streets all over the city and now that we have leadership that is, sort of, indiscriminately determining who belongs and who doesn't and we know that those decisions aren't being made with courts and with due process."
"I'm just looking in the faces of folks who could be victims and I'm wondering, how do you how do you feel comfortable going to work, going to school, when you know that there could be people out here judging you and who could upend your life in a second — that's who I worry for right now," she noted, though many wondered if she had these same concerns during her husband's time in the White House between 2009-2017.
After Jay's podcast hit social media, critics couldn't help but call out how Michelle was appearing to contradict herself.
"Michelle is such a hypocrite. Obama was the Champion in deportations," one troll insisted. "There is nothing wrong with deporting Illegal aliens. The Democrats love the illegals. Kamala was counting on them to vote for her in 2024. It did not work too well for her."
"Spare us the crocodile tears, Michelle. Your husband deported millions while you smiled for the cameras. Now you’re pretending to be terrified? Pathetic. You had eight years to “protect” people — you chose photo ops instead," another individual added, while a third questioned, "@MichelleObama did it keep you up at night when Barack deported millions?"
Meanwhile, a fourth person declared: "Nothing says 'I’m losing sleep over deportations' like being married to the guy who set the all-time record and still getting standing ovations from the same people crying about it."