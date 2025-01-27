'All My People Are Getting Attacked!': Selena Gomez Breaks Down and Sobs as Donald Trump Begins Mass Deportations in the U.S.

The "Love You Like a Love Song" crooner took to her Instagram Story to share a video — which she has since deleted — expressing her grief over Trump’s deportations. “I’m sorry,” she captioned the post, which also had a Mexican flag emoji. Breaking down in tears, she sobbed, “I just want to say that I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

She didn’t leave the video up for long and, after deleting it, returned to her Instagram Story to share, “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.”

People took to social media platform X to criticize Gomez for the post.