'All My People Are Getting Attacked!': Selena Gomez Breaks Down and Sobs as Donald Trump Begins Mass Deportations in the U.S.
President Donald Trump has begun a series of mass deportations in the U.S. — and actress Selena Gomez is less than happy with the current situation.
The "Love You Like a Love Song" crooner took to her Instagram Story to share a video — which she has since deleted — expressing her grief over Trump’s deportations. “I’m sorry,” she captioned the post, which also had a Mexican flag emoji. Breaking down in tears, she sobbed, “I just want to say that I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”
She didn’t leave the video up for long and, after deleting it, returned to her Instagram Story to share, “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.”
People took to social media platform X to criticize Gomez for the post.
“There is a legal way for people to get into the United States,” one user wrote. “Why don’t they try that?” Another user mocked the Emilia Perez actress, writing they “feel horrible for her” as she “has it so bad in life.” “None of those people can ever see her work on TV or in movies again,” they added. “It’s horrible.”
Still, another commentator went as far as to suggest Gomez relocate to Mexico, saying she could use “her money” to “establish programs and businesses for the people of Mexico.” “She can do something productive instead of crying and posting,” they continued. “Did any of the celebrities cry-post for the deaths and rapes of children and women by illegals? Did they cry or post an outrage of half-million missing children who crossed the border in the last FOUR years?”
While there were many naysayers, some X members did empathize with Gomez. “People laughing at her are so disgusting,” a user piped in with saying. “Mind you her people are getting deported, including children, too. She has the right to cry. She comes form Mexican immigrant parents. She was given an opportunity. We love you, Selena.”
Another member echoed similar sentiments, stating people should stop “mocking” Gomez as these "are real lives being torn apart.”
The Wall Street Journal reported on January 22 they had seen a memo regarding the Trump administration “attempting to amass a larger force of law-enforcement officials to help carry out deportations by granting agents across the federal government the same powers as an immigration officer.”
In the days that followed, Trump started enacting his newfound power to deport people from the country. On January 26, The White House confirmed they had reached an agreement with Columbia to take back “illegal aliens” the U.S. deported.