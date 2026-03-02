Donald Trump 'Completely Ignored' Reporters Over Iran Crisis, 'Admired' Statues Instead in Odd Interaction
March 2 2026, Published 12:21 p.m. ET
Upon returning to the White House from Florida on Sunday, March 1, President Donald Trump ignored questions from reporters regarding the ongoing U.S. and Israeli military strikes in Iran and instead focused his comments on newly installed statues in the Rose Garden.
The president had touched down in Washington, D.C., after spending the weekend at Mar-a-Lago — where he had been monitoring Operation Epic Fury, a joint U.S.-Israeli campaign that resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
After arriving back at the nation's capital, Trump was barraged by reporters asking for updates on the conflict and related deaths of at least three U.S. service members.
Donald Trump Stopped to Admire His New Rose Garden Statues
Rather than engaging with the press on military strategy or casualties, the evasive POTUS stopped to admire two new figures in the Rose Garden, reportedly depicting Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin.
The installation of these statues is part of broader, controversial renovations to the White House grounds — including a $400 million ballroom extension and previous alterations to the Rose Garden.
He told the press, "Unbelievable statues, come and look at them," before making a hand gesture and walking away.
Members of the press were baffled by the president's puzzling reaction, including CBS News White House unit associate producer Emma Nicholson.
'He Completely Ignored Us'
“He usually stops and talks to the press — he completely ignored us,” said CNN’s senior White House correspondent Kristen Holmes.
“Instead, [he] stopped and admired some new statues that were being put into the Rose Garden. We hadn’t seen them before, they appeared to be the Founding Fathers, saying ‘Come look at them, they’re unbelievable.’ And then walked away,” Holmes shared.
Trump has largely avoided direct, on-camera press questions since the operation began on February 28, opting instead for pre-recorded video addresses on Truth Social.
- 8 Unthinkable Moments That Prove Donald Trump Can't Help But Be Donald Trump
- 'Zero Morality': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Skipping Dignified Transfer of 4 Fallen Soldiers to Attend Golf Tournament
- 'Staged and Fake': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Standing on Artificial Turf During White House Tree Planting Photo Op
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Reporters Were Left Baffled by the POTUS' Lack of Response
Holmes and other reporters were frustrated and baffled by the president’s evasiveness.
“We were shouting questions,’ What is your message for the families of the service members who were killed? How long are we going to be in this conflict?'” Holmes said. “We have so little answers right now, we don’t what is going to happen next.”
Multiple U.S. Service Members Killed During Opening Stages of Iran Conflict
At least three U.S. soldiers were confirmed killed in Kuwait during the opening stages of the conflict. As of Monday, March 2, that total increased to four U.S. service members confirmed killed.
The president estimated that major combat operations would take "four weeks or less" to complete.
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stated on Monday morning that the ongoing U.S. military conflict with Iran is "not endless" and that the United States is "finishing" a war he claims Iran started 47 years ago.