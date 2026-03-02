Donald Trump 'Completely Ignored' Reporters Over Iran Crisis, 'Admired' Statues Instead in Odd Interaction

Article continues below advertisement

Upon returning to the White House from Florida on Sunday, March 1, President Donald Trump ignored questions from reporters regarding the ongoing U.S. and Israeli military strikes in Iran and instead focused his comments on newly installed statues in the Rose Garden. The president had touched down in Washington, D.C., after spending the weekend at Mar-a-Lago — where he had been monitoring Operation Epic Fury, a joint U.S.-Israeli campaign that resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. After arriving back at the nation's capital, Trump was barraged by reporters asking for updates on the conflict and related deaths of at least three U.S. service members.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Stopped to Admire His New Rose Garden Statues

President Trump stopped to inspect two new statues — which seem to be Ben Franklin and Thomas Jefferson — after returning from Mar-a-Lago tonight.



“Unbelievable statues,” he told us.



He did not answer shouted questions about Iran or the fallen U.S. service members. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/da5kN5r8PF — Emma Nicholson (@emmacnicholson) March 2, 2026 Source: @EmmaCNicholson/X CBS News White House unit associate producer Emma Nicholson was baffled by the president's reaction.

Rather than engaging with the press on military strategy or casualties, the evasive POTUS stopped to admire two new figures in the Rose Garden, reportedly depicting Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin. The installation of these statues is part of broader, controversial renovations to the White House grounds — including a $400 million ballroom extension and previous alterations to the Rose Garden. He told the press, "Unbelievable statues, come and look at them," before making a hand gesture and walking away. Members of the press were baffled by the president's puzzling reaction, including CBS News White House unit associate producer Emma Nicholson.

Article continues below advertisement

'He Completely Ignored Us'

Source: MEGA President Donald Trump avoided the tough questions.

“He usually stops and talks to the press — he completely ignored us,” said CNN’s senior White House correspondent Kristen Holmes. “Instead, [he] stopped and admired some new statues that were being put into the Rose Garden. We hadn’t seen them before, they appeared to be the Founding Fathers, saying ‘Come look at them, they’re unbelievable.’ And then walked away,” Holmes shared. Trump has largely avoided direct, on-camera press questions since the operation began on February 28, opting instead for pre-recorded video addresses on Truth Social.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Reporters Were Left Baffled by the POTUS' Lack of Response

Source: MEGA President Donald Trump was more interested in the Rose Garden statues than the conflict in Iran.

Holmes and other reporters were frustrated and baffled by the president’s evasiveness. “We were shouting questions,’ What is your message for the families of the service members who were killed? How long are we going to be in this conflict?'” Holmes said. “We have so little answers right now, we don’t what is going to happen next.”

Multiple U.S. Service Members Killed During Opening Stages of Iran Conflict

Source: MEGA President Donald Trump was more interested in the Rose Garden statues than the conflict in Iran.